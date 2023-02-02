Emerging teenager Talon Hawkins makes professional AMA Supercross debut

Emerging teenager Talon Hawkins will make his professional AMA Supercross debut when 250SX East commences this weekend in Houston, filling in for the injured Jalek Swoll at Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.
The 19-year-old has been part of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna amateur program since late 2019, making his Pro Motocross debut last season and making a total of three appearances outdoors. His best results came at the Fox Raceway finals, going 18-14 for 17th overall.
Most recently, the FC 250-mounted Hawkins lined up in the Supercross Futures at Anaheim 2 last weekend, leading his share of laps in the main event and finishing an impressive third position. That experience will be vital leading into his 250SX East debut.
Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:“We are very happy to give Talon this opportunity and he has been working very hard, squeezing in as much SX riding as possible to be ready if he got the call to be moved to the pro team to fill in. Talon is always ready and willing to do anything we ask, so we are excited to see him get out there with the big boys and mix it up. This will be a steep learning curve, but we believe that he’s up for the task.”
With team regular Swoll undergoing arm surgery after a practice crash last week, Hawkins now has the opportunity to test his abilities in the 250SX Eastern Regional Championship ranks when the gates drop this Saturday, February 4, at NRG Stadium in Texas.
