EnduroCross Reno – West Hare Scrambles Wilseyville Results

The AMA EnduroCross Championship came down to the final round in Reno, Nevada. Beta Factory rider Jonny Walker was one point shy of the series leader going into the final round. Walker needed a round-six overall finish ahead of Trystan Hart to claim the crown. In what was a battle all season the title came down to the final moto of the night. At the end, it was Walker’s 2nd place overall on the night and Hart’s 3rd place that earned Jonny Walker the 2022 EnduroCross Championship and number one plate in his first year competing in the series. This was also the first time that the EnduroCross Championship was won on a 2-Stroke motorcycle since Cody Webb did it for Beta in 2014.
Results:
Jonny Walker
2nd Place – 3-2-2 – EX Pro
2022 EnduroCross Champion
Tim Apolle
9th Place – 11-6-8 – EX Pro
Photos: Diahann Tanke
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“Absolutely stoked to win the championship at the final round. It’s been a tough battle but we made it happen. I can’t thank my sponsors enough for standing by me after my surgeries, it means so much.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I had a great experience racing EnduroCross this year. I had some great moments this and I’m eager to continue to improve and get better. Thank you to all my sponsors for all the support.”
West Hare Scrambles
Round 8
Wilseyville, CA
November 20th, 2022
The West Hare Scrambles culminated at Round 8 in Wilseyville, This venue is always a favorite on the circuit and this year didn’t disappoint. The colder nights in the last few weeks helped keep the moisture in the ground everywhere in the trees. At race time it was about 50 degrees and the trails were fluffed up from the races earlier in the day. Zane Roberts got off to a bad start but he was able to make up ground quickly and get past at least 5 riders before heading into the trees. Unfortunately, Roberts had several crashes that denied him the ability to catch the top two riders. He was able to secure third place and finish the year off with a podium.
Results:
Zane Roberts
3rd Place – Pro
Photos: Kato
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Per usual the Wilseyville round of the AMA WHS was epic. Conditions were perfect and the turnout was awesome. I got off to a horrible start and got caught up in a lot of chaos on the first lap. I fell over at least 4 times in the opening couple of miles and felt like I was on track for the longest day ever. I managed to turn things around from there and work my way up to third but wasn’t able to close the gap on the front two. Not quite the result we want but overall it was a fun day of racing! Excited for a little bit of a break before we get back into the swing of things for 2023!”
