EnduroCross Reno – West Hare Scrambles Wilseyville Results

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “Per usual the Wilseyville round of the AMA WHS was epic. Conditions were perfect and the turnout was awesome. I got off to a horrible start and got caught up in a lot of chaos on the first lap. I fell over at least 4 times in the opening couple of miles and felt like I was on track for the longest day ever. I managed to turn things around from there and work my way up to third but wasn’t able to close the gap on the front two. Not quite the result we want but overall it was a fun day of racing! Excited for a little bit of a break before we get back into the swing of things for 2023!”