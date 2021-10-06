EnduroCross Round 2 – Muddobbers National Enduro Round 7 – Joey Gardner Memorial NGPC Round 7

Joey Gardner Memorial NGPC – Round 7

Ridgecrest, CA

After no race at Ridgecrest last year, this year’s NGPC was back for the 7th round of the NGPC at the Joey Gardner Memorial Ridgecrest Grand Prix, presented by FMF. Dare’s Factory 480 RR was tuned up and ready to roll and so was he. Dare went back and forth with two-time series champ Trevor Steward and manage to pass him late in the race to surprise some with a third-place finish in only his second start of the series. This is Beta’s first podium at the NGPC in the pro class.

Results:

Dare DeMartile – 3rd place – Pro

Photos by: Kato