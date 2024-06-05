Enea Bastianini out Marc Márquez in for Ducati Lenovo Team Until 2026

Marc Márquez to Join Francesco Bagnaia in The Ducati Lenovo Team Until 2026

• The Spanish rider will replace Enea Bastianini in the official Ducati MotoGP team starting next season

Ducati Corse is pleased to announce that an agreement with Marc Márquez has been reached for the next two years. At the end of the current season, which sees the Spanish rider riding aboard the Desmosedici GP machine of the Gresini Racing MotoGP team, the eight-time World Champion (31 years of age) will join the Ducati Lenovo Team alongside Francesco Bagnaia, where he will ride the Borgo Panigale-based team’s red bike until 2026.

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse):

“First of all, I want to thank both Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martín for all their work with us over the last few years, and I wish them all the best for the future. This season, they have shown they have reached an incredible level, and we are sure they will be in the Title fight until the end. Deciding on Bagnaia’s new teammate in the Ducati Lenovo Team was not easy, as we had a list of very strong riders to choose from. In the end, our choice fell on an unquestionable talent like Marc Márquez. In just a few races, he has managed to adapt perfectly to our Desmosedici GP, and his innate ambition pushes him to grow continuously. In the box, we will have two riders who together hold 11 World Titles, and being able to count on their experience and maturity will be invaluable for our growth as well.”

Marc Márquez:

“I am very happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season. Basically, from the first contact with the Desmosedici GP, I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away. From that moment on, I knew that my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow, and to move to the team where Pecco Bagnaia has been the World Champion for two years in a row. I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me. Finally, I want to thank Nadia, Carlo, Michele, and the entire Gresini Racing family for opening the door of their team to me at a delicate time in my career. Now, we will continue to have fun and give it our all in what remains of the current season, which is my priority right now.”