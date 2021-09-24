EWC SERIES FINALE AT AUTODROM MOST CUT TO 6 HOURS

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 24.

The fourth and final round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship at the Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic on October 9th has been cut by two hours to a six-hour race.

The reason for the change to the original 8-hour schedule is due to noise restrictions on the circuit and so that there are sufficient light levels to ensure the safety of riders.

The race will be one of the highlights of a car/ motorcycle double-header with the EWC finale alongside a round of the FIA WTCR; this will be the first time an FIM EWC race is being held at the 4,212m circuit, 70km north-east of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

The first edition of the 6 Hours of Most will be the final race of a hotly-contested and action-packed season. Yoshimura SERT Motul will get to Most as leader following an amazing victory aboard their GSX-R1000R at the Bol d’Or, in France, on September 19th.

As with all FIM EWC finales, the value of the points will be increased by 150%, so 45 points are available for the win, plus 5 points for pole position.

The two qualifying sessions of the 6 Hours of Most will take place on Thursday October 7th. Friday will be given over to the WTCR and the final race of the FIM EWC will take place on Saturday October 9th from 9am to 5pm CEST.

As at the Bol d’Or, the 6 Hours of Most will be open to fans who can show a health passport and the event will be broadcast live on Eurosport and on the channels and platforms around the world that show the FIM EWC.