Exciting holeshots at San Diego Monster Energy AMA/FIM World Supercross

Team Suzuki Press Office – January 24.

Carson Mumford: RM-Z250 – 6th

Brandon Hartranft: RM-Z450 – 15th

Dilan Schwartz: RM-Z250 – 17th

Justin Bogle: RM-Z450 – 21st

Adam Enticknap: RM-Z450 – DNQ

BarX Chaparral Suzuki’s Carson Mumford led the charge at the San Diego round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series with exciting runs up front in both his heat race and main event in America at the weekend.

The young racer and his Suzuki RM-Z250 brought home another top-10 finish with teammate Dilan Schwartz near the front with his RM-Z250 at his hometown race.

In the 450 class, Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance riders Brandon Hartranft, Justin Bogle, and Adam Enticknap put their RM-Z450’s horsepower to good use on the slick track.

Mumford was flowing on his Suzuki RM-Z250 from the start, kicking off the night with a heat race holeshot and top-five finish gave him a good gate pick for the main event. He didn’t disappoint, rounding the first corner inside the top three and from there he battled up front, holding onto a top-three position early and battling inside the top five until the final lap. Mumford finished sixth for his career-best in only his third professional outing on a Suzuki.

Said Mumford: “It was a great night for me getting another holeshot and leading my first ever laps in the main. I got another strong start and was riding well for over half the race. I just made too many mistakes, but still ended up with a new career-best sixth!”

In his heat race Schwartz raced from a mid-pack start to grab a top-five finish. A solid start in the main put him in the front pack but a mistake on the face of a jump derailed his shot at a top-10 finish.

“The day was going really well. I started riding more like myself and I felt way more comfortable,” Schwartz recalled after the race. “Unfortunately, in the main I cross-jumped and couldn’t get to my brakes and rode into the tough blocks. It was a bummer, but you live and learn and I will definitely take the positives into next weekend.”

Hartranft turned a direct transfer from heat one into another impressive performance on his Suzuki RM-Z450. He topped his career-best finish in the 450 class, bettering his results by one spot for the third race in a row.

“The whoops were gnarly and I was hitting them great all day,” Hartranft stated. “There were a lot of positives today and working hard during the week is showing race results. I still have a lot more in me and I’m ready to show it next weekend.”

Bogle earned a top five spot in his heat race and held strong for a direct transfer. A hard charge in the main saw Bogle and his RM-Z450 running inside the top 10 until an aggressive move took him down. Bogle remounted and put his head down for the rest of the main.

Said Bogle: “I got a pretty nice start in the main. I wasn’t really riding my best, but I was still up there, then I got cleaned out hard. It took me a while to get up and get going. It’s not the season I was hoping, but I’ll just keep on keeping on.”

Enticknap put in strong rides and was a few minor mistakes shy of making it a great night on the leader board: A tangle up front in the LCQ ended the rider’s night with a non-transferring result.

“The suspension and the chassis were working really good here in San Diego,” Enticknap said. “In the LCQ I wheelied on the start. Then in the third corner I connected with another guy and he stood me up and a few more riders got by me. I rode the best I could, but just couldn’t make it happen here in San Diego. I’m looking forward to Anaheim 2; that’s definitely my home race so I’m excited for that weekend.”

Said Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports/ Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance Team Manager Dustin Pipes: “Brandon continues to progress. I’m eager to see where this leads as the series continues. Justin put himself in a position to succeed all night and it was unfortunate that a couple racing incidents hampered his results. The progression is there and the team has been working well together. I’m eager to see where we net out in the coming weeks.”

The series heads back to Anaheim, California, for the second of three races held inside Angel Stadium. From there, the Suzuki teams head east to Glendale, Arizona, for the first of three Triple-Crown events of the season.