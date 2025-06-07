F.C.C. TSR Honda France to start fourth for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos

Under dry conditions, F.C.C. TSR Honda France secured the fourth fastest time aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP ahead of tomorrow’s 8-hour race.

During Thursday’s private practice, French rider Corentin Perolari set the fastest lap of the day with a time of 2:20.984 in the afternoon session.

Friday’s action-packed schedule featured both Free Practice and Qualifying sessions on the challenging 6.985 km Belgian circuit.

Frenchman Alan Techer led the charge in Free Practice, clocking the fastest lap of 2:20.371 aboard the #5 Fireblade.

Techer continued his form into qualifying, setting the fastest lap of the first session with an impressive 2:19.005 in dry conditions. Teammate Perolari followed with a strong 2:19.718, placing him among the top three in the yellow rider group. Japanese Taiga Hada, riding in the red group, recorded his best time of 2:21.767.

Despite stable conditions in the second qualifying session later that afternoon, none of the team’s riders were able to improve on their earlier times.

Based on the average of the two fastest times after both qualifying sessions, F.C.C. TSR Honda France will start from fourth position on the grid with a time of 2.18.862, securing an additional 2 championship points ahead of Saturday’s race.

Tati Team AVA6 Racing will start from fifth position, an impressive achievement for an almost entirely new squad at the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. Hugo Clère shares the saddle of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #4 with John McPhee and Charlie Nesbitt.

McPhee, a former Moto3 rider, replaces Martin Renaudin, who was injured in last month’s French Superbike round. Nesbitt steps in for Randy Krummenacher, who was forced to withdraw after a crash during Thursday’s private practice.

In the Superstock category, No Limits Honda will line up second in class for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. With a completely new rider line-up for the 2025 season, the team is aiming for a strong performance and a podium finish aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP #44.

Although Roberto Tamburini is the only rider on the team with prior experience at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, both Kaito Toba and Gabriele Gianinni have shown significant improvement compared to the team lap times from last year. Their growing pace and confidence give the team added motivation heading into the challenging Belgian round.

The 8 Hours of Spa Motos will start at 12.30pm (CEST) on Saturday June, 7 and finish at 8.30pm (CEST).