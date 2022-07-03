Festive crowd in Buchannan Michigan for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX Championship

After topping the timesheets in qualifying, Tomac got off to a flying start in the first moto and grabbed the holeshot. He then threw down some fast laps early, including the fastest time of the race, and went unchallenged en route to his fifth moto victory of the season. The Coloradan got another great start in Moto 2 and was locked in a battle for second, ultimately claiming the position on Lap 2. He then set his sights on the frontrunner and took over the lead just before the halfway point. Tomac put in some strong laps aboard his Yamaha YZ450F to finish with another six-second margin of victory. As the series approaches the halfway point, the 2022 450SX Supercross Champion’s perfect score on the weekend has closed the gap to seven points.

Craig qualified fifth and found himself eighth after the start of the first moto. The Californian put his head down to break the top five at the halfway point and then built a gap to finish comfortably in fifth. In the second moto, he got another top-10 start in ninth and worked his way to sixth by Lap 6, where he would finish. His 5-6 result would ultimately score him eighth overall as just two points separated third from eighth in the stacked 450 class.

Next weekend, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads to Southwick, Massachusetts, for Round 6 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship at The Wick 338 on Saturday, July 9.