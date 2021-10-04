Final race of 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Results

In the final race of the 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team’s Bahattin Sofuoğlu scored his fifth podium of the season, with his third-place finish at Portimão ensuring he ended the season fifth in the riders’ standings.

Having qualified third in Saturday morning’s Superpole session, Sofuoğlu was just 0.002s away from second by the end of Race 1, crossing the line in fourth.

On Sunday, the bLU cRU rider was in the podium battle from the very beginning, taking the lead on several occasions throughout the early stages. On the run down to Turn 1 on lap six, the Turkish youngster slipped back from second to 11th, but was able to recover back into the top five with three laps to go.

On the last lap, Sofuoğlu was in third as they headed onto the final straight, and managed to win the drag race to the line ahead of Inigo Iglesias, claiming his fifth podium in the last six races.

That concludes the 2021 WorldSSP300 campaign, with Sofuoğlu’s superb late season form seeing him place fifth in the championship, just one point behind fourth.

Bahattin Sofuoğlu: P4 & P3

Biblion Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSSP300 Supported Team

“Actually today’s race was even more difficult than yesterday, despite the fact I got a better result. In Race 1, there wasn’t as much wind, but I wasn’t sure where the finish line was, which is why I lost the podium! When I got to the front today, I tried to make a gap, but another rider overtook me and we almost stopped, so I lost positions. In the last four or five laps, I gave my everything to get to the front. On the last lap, I was just focused on catching the guys ahead, and in the end we got another podium. In the final few rounds we have had a lot of good results and I’m very happy to end the season like this. Thank you to everyone for this year, Yamaha have supported me a lot and I’m happy to give them some positive results.”