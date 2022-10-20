First intercontinental round of 2022 WorldSBK season

The Argentinean weekend, the first of three intercontinental rounds – along with Indonesia and Australia – that will bring the 2022 WorldSBK season to an end, kicks off tomorrow with free practice scheduled at 10.25 am (3.25 pm CEST).



The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already at work at the fascinating San Juan Villicum circuit: 4,276 meters with 7 right-hand and 10 left-hand corners.



Fresh from his victory in Race 2 in Portugal, Alvaro Bautista arrives in Argentina leading the Superbike world championship standings with a 56-point advantage over Toprak Razgatlioglu (Yamaha).



On the strength of a solid fourth place in the WorldSBK standings with a 36-point lead over Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), Michael Rinaldi’s aim is to get back on the podium, after the P3 in Race-1 conquered on this circuit last season.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“The great feeling of Portimao race makes me feel confident. This, however, is a new challenge. I don’t have much experience on this circuit with Ducati where I raced three years ago. We definitely start a little further back than the others, but we are very focused. It will be important to find positive indications right from the first free practice. My expectations are always the same: to have fun on the bike and then do the math at the end of the weekend”.



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It’s the first race outside of Europe and that is always a source of interest and excitement. San Juan Villicum is also a circuit that I like a lot. I feel I’m in very positive shape. In the last few races, we have shown that we have found the right conditions to be able to do well. We must make a good start tomorrow morning and improve, session after session, to put ourselves in a position to always fight for the top places”.

WorldSSP

Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team will ride for the first time ever at the Argentinean circuit.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I am happy to be in Argentina to face a fascinating challenge. For me and the Ducati V2 it will be an absolute debut on this circuit and it will be interesting to see if we’ll manage to adapt to the track and find a good feeling right away. I hope to go fast and, above all, to have a lucky weekend”.