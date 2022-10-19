First match point for World Title at Sepang International Circuit

Francesco Bagnaia will have his first match point for the World Title at the Sepang International Circuit, a Malaysian track located not far from Kuala Lumpur, which this weekend will host the Malaysian GP, the penultimate round of the 2022 MotoGP season.



The Italian rider of the Ducati Lenovo Team took the lead in the overall standings last Sunday at Phillip Island in Australia, closing a gap that, after the German GP at Sachsenring, was of 91 points against Quartararo. Thanks to his third place in Phillip Island, Bagnaia is now in first place with a 14-point lead over the Frenchman and 27 points over Aleix Espargaro. Therefore, the race in Sepang, which returns to host MotoGP after a three-year absence due to the pandemic, will be crucial for the Italian rider. The Malaysian track has seen Ducati triumph on six occasions so far, while the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has scored nine podiums at Sepang. The most recent was Andrea Dovizioso’s third place in 2019.



The Malaysian GP will also be important for Jack Miller from a Championship perspective. In fact, the Australian rider that arrives at Sepang after an unfortunate home Grand Prix at Phillip Island can still aim for third place in the overall standings.



“I am happy to be back racing in Malaysia. Compared to Phillip Island, where we were last week, the temperatures here will be much higher, and with this tropical weather, it is also difficult to predict whether the race will be dry or wet. In any case, I’m calm: in Australia, where we struggled more than at other tracks, we fought for the victory, while Sepang is on paper a slightly “friendlier” track, so there are all the conditions to be able to do well. Now we are first in the Championship, and we have to stay focused more than ever. The approach, however, does not change: we have to think about doing our job well, as always, to try to get ready for Sunday’s race.”



“After last Sunday’s race in Australia, unfortunately, I can no longer aim for the title, but I am still in the fight for third place in the standings, as Espargaro and Bastianini also failed to capitalize in Phillip Island. So the goal this weekend will be to try to recover as many points as possible and get back into the fight for the top positions. Last Sunday, we really had the potential to do well, as it had happened in the last GPs of this second part of the season, but unfortunately, I was knocked out of the race and it wasn’t my fault. I feel comfortable riding the Desmosedici GP and the sensations continue to be positive, so I am confident that I can do well here in Sepang, where I have been fast in the past. My goal is to finish the last two races I have left with the Ducati Lenovo Team in the best possible way.”



The Malaysian GP will officially kick off on Friday, 21st October at 10:50am local time (4:50am in Italy) with the first free practice session, while the race will be held on Sunday, 23rd October at 3pm Malaysian time (9am in Italy) over a 20-lap distance.



Circuit Information



Country: Malaysia

Name: Sepang International Circuit

Best Lap: Rossi (Yamaha), 1:59.661 (166.7 km/h) – 2019

Circuit Record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:58.303 (168.6 km/h) – 2019

Top Speed: Iannone (Ducati), 339.6 km/h – 2015

Track Length: 5.5 km

Race Distance: 20 laps (110.9 km)

Corners: 15 (5 left, 10 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° M. Viñales (Yamaha), 2° M. Marquez (Honda), 3°Dovizioso (Ducati)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:58.303 (168.6 km/h)

Giro più veloce: Rossi (Yamaha), 1:59.661 (166.7 km/h)



Rider Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 170 (65 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 20 (10 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 18 (11 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 190 (135 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 10 (4 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 10 (2 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (233 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 5º (179 points)



Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (407 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1° (412 points)