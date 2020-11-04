First time in 19 years MotoGP Championship won’t end at this famous Spanish race track

It will be the Circuit Ricardo Tormo of Cheste, situated on the outskirts of Valencia, to host the European GP this weekend, the first of the last three consecutive Grands Prix for the 2020 MotoGP season. For the first time in nineteen years, the Championship won’t end at the famous Spanish race track that, on the other hand, it will also host the penultimate GP next week, with the season finale taking place on 22nd November in Portimão, Portugal.



Named after Valencian rider Ricardo Tormo, 1978 50cc World Champion, the circuit of Cheste is the shortest on the calendar this year. At this track Ducati has had a total of 10 podiums in MotoGP, including three victories; in 2006 with Troy Bayliss, in 2008 with Casey Stoner and the last one, the most recent, in 2018 with Andrea Dovizioso, who took a sensational win under the rain. The rider from Forlì, who currently sits in fifth place in the Championship 28 points off the leader Mir, arrives in Valencia determined to redeem himself after two difficult race weekends in Aragón.



Also, Danilo Petrucci, currently eleventh in the standings after having closed in tenth place last race at MotorLand in Alcañiz, arrives in Spain eager to find again good sensations aboard his Ducati Desmosedici GP bike. The rider from Terni has as his best result in Valencia a tenth place took in 2015, while last year he was forced to retire following a crash.



After the first eleven races of the 2020 season, Ducati is second in the manufacturers’ standing with 171 points, while the Ducati Team occupies the third position in the teams’ standings.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 5° (109 points):

“The two races at MotorLand Aragón were tough for us; we struggled a lot, and of course we didn’t get the results we were expecting. After a week off, we return to the track with more motivation; there are only three races left in the Championship, and we know that everything can still happen. This year, each Grand Prix has its own story. I still have three races with Ducati and, as always, I will try all my best till the end”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 11° (71 points):

“We left Aragón behind, and now we are focused on the next two races in Valencia. The Circuit Ricardo Tormo is not one of our ideal race tracks, but this year it is complicated to make any predictions before taking to the track. Michele Pirro was here for a test a few days ago, and the feedback was quite positive, so we arrive in Spain with interesting data at our disposal. These next three Grands Prix for sure will be demanding, but I am determined to let that these three last races with Ducati will leave us positive memories”.



The European GP will begin this Friday, 6th November, starting from 10:55 AM (GMT +1.00) local time with the first free practice session.



Circuit information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuit Ricardo Tormo

Best lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:31.116 (158,2 km/h) – 2019

Circuit record: Lorenzo (Yamaha), 1:29.401 (161,2 km/h) – 2016

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 335,9 km/h – 2015

Track length: 4,0 km

Race distance: 27 laps (108,1 km)

Corners: 14 (9 left, 5 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1° Márquez (Honda), 2° Quartararo (Yamaha), 3° Miller (Ducati)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:29.978 (160,2 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:31.116 (158,2 km/h)



Rider Information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born on 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 324 (226 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: Britain 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Positions: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 30 (born on 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Terni (Italy)

Races: 148 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP

Wins: 2 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –



Championship information



Riders’ standings

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 5º (109 points)

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 11º (71 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (171 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Team – 3º (180 points)