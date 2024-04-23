First two recipients of Ducati Dirty Dozen badge Presented by CEO Jason Chinnock

Ducati North America Celebrates Inaugural “Dirty Dozen” Award Recipients Redmond, WA – April 22, 2024—Ducati North America proudly announced the first two recipients of the Ducati Dirty Dozen badge. Presented by CEO Jason Chinnock, the awards were handed over to Spencer Hill and Cory Hanson during a ceremony held at Ducati Redmond, just outside of Seattle, on April 16, 2024.



The Ducati Dirty Dozen is a curated series of twelve mountain passes located in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, each exceeding 12,000 feet above sea level. These specially selected trails offer a test of skill and endurance.



“I am honored to recognize both Spencer and Cory as the first two riders to complete the Ducati Dirty Dozen and celebrate both their spirit of adventure and the thrill of conquering this challenge,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “This initiative reflects our commitment to providing Ducati enthusiasts with unique experiences that push the boundaries of exploration, ignite their passion for riding motorcycles and inspiring adventure.”



Last year, both Hill and Hanson accomplished the challenge over the course of a four-day journey. This journey included treacherous terrain, adverse weather conditions, and mishaps that naturally occur while adventure riding. In addition, they completed Colorado’s deadliest pass, Schofield Pass, and Ophir Pass due to Black Bear Pass being closed for unexpected rockslides. They documented their entire journey with photos and video, which can be found on Cory’s YouTube channel, Camel Adv.



During the presentation and throughout the evening, both riders had the chance to share their transformative experience and the intrinsic value of the journey with a crowd of Ducatisti and passionate motorcyclists.







The challenge invites riders to navigate the Colorado mountainsides, facing technical terrain and conditions. At each mountain pass, participants will seek out the iconic “Signpost” and document their achievement, sharing their journey on social media using the hashtag #DucatiDirtyDozen and tagging @DucatiUSA.



The Ducati Dirty Dozen consists of the following twelve mountain passes:

Imogene Pass – 13,114 ft Black Bear Pass – 12,840 ft Cinnamon Pass – 12,620 ft Engineer Pass – 12,780 ft Corkscrew Pass – 12,220 ft Hurricane Pass – 12,700 ft California Pass – 12,900 ft Stony Divide Pass – 12,588 ft Tincup Pass – 12,154 ft Cumberland Pass – 12,034 ft Hancock Pass – 12,208 ft Mosquito Pass – 13,185 ft



To claim the highly coveted and exclusive “Ducati Dirty Dozen” badge, riders must conquer twelve mountain passes and provide proof of each accomplishment. A collection of twelve images, featuring the rider, their DesertX motorcycle, and the required tags, serves as a testament to their achievement and grants them a rare badge for their motorcycle. This badge is not just a symbol of their accomplishment, but also a mark of distinction, reserved only for the most dedicated and adventurous Ducatisti.