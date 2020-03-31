Free NBC Sports TrackPass plus 9 other services till May 1st with this Link

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 30, 2020) – American Flat Track‘s entire 2019 racing season is now available to viewers through TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold at no cost.

Last week, NBC Sports announced that it has made TrackPass, along with nine other services, free in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, giving fans a wide variety of premium content to consume.

Upon clicking the link above, fans will be directed to create an account and may select from the various packages including American Flat Track, TrackPass, IndyCar, Pro Motocross and more. Once a package has been added to an account, fans may access the content on any device equipped with the NBC Sports app.

Additional content on TrackPass includes full-event replays of all NASCAR races since its launch in December 2019 and nearly 50 long-form documentaries on NASCAR’s biggest stars, venues, and stories. IMSA WeatherTech, K&N and Modified races from the 2019 season are also available.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold builds off the foundation set by FansChoice.tv, and the NASCAR and NBC Sports collaborative product becomes the most robust live and on-demand motorsports content offering in the domestic digital marketplace.

Fans will get more exclusive live motorsports events and an extensive library of archived documentaries and films. The platform will offer exclusive live viewing of a multitude of motorsports, including American Flat Track, select ARCA Menards Series events (including ARCA Menards Series East and West races), NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and tentpole grassroots racing events, as well as NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series practice and qualifying sessions (NBC Sports’ half of the schedule only).

Free access to AFT on TrackPass runs through May 1. Fans can access the free content and select the various packages they want and to sign up for free access to TrackPass until May 1 visit www.nbcsports.com/gold/free-access.