FRACTURE FORCES AARON PLESSINGER OUT OF 2024 AMA SUPERCROSS

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger will miss the final four rounds of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, after evaluations this week confirmed he sustained a fractured elbow at Round 13 in Foxborough last Saturday.

Plessinger was sidelined from the Massachusetts race following a crash in the opening qualifying session. The impact resulted in a fracture of the proximal ulna bone in the elbow region of his arm, which will require an anticipated recovery time of 4-6 weeks.

Without having to undergo surgery, Plessinger will be targeting a return to competition at Fox Raceway’s 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season-opener in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 25th. That race also marks the second stage of the combined SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) series.

Aaron Plessinger: “I’m really bummed to not be able to finish out the full Supercross season, given I was having my best 450 season yet. Your elbow is just one of those areas of your body that takes a lot of impact when you ride, so I need to do the right thing and let it heal properly with a realistic goal to be back in time for the start of the Pro Motocross series. The good thing is there is no ligament damage, so healing should hopefully be short and sweet. It’s hard to be negative when I’m lucky enough to work with a great team who fully support healing properly, so we should all be back together getting ready for an early start on outdoor preparations in a few weeks’ time.”

Ian Harrison – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Aaron started the season out so well with a race win and multiple podiums and we are just really bummed for him. He’s such a great attribute to our team and we have loved watching his growth over the past few seasons, ultimately culminating in his best 450SX season yet. But we all know that accidents happen and this is just a part of racing. The vibe in our semi is never the same without The Cowboy around, but the team will rally together and finish out the Supercross season strong knowing we’ll have Aaron back lifting everyone’s spirits come time for Pro Motocross.”