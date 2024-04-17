Pol Tarrés meets treacherous sandstorm but continues podium record at Morocco Desert Challenge

Impressive Tarrés Conquers Sandstorm to Record Fourth Straight Podium on Stage 4

The Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team’s Pol Tarrés overcame a treacherous sandstorm to continue his 100% podium record at the Morocco Desert Challenge and build on his lead in the general classification with a mature ride on the fourth stage.

Having shown imperious form and speed to claim victory on the opening three stages of the 2024 Morocco Desert Challenge (MDC) and open up an overall lead of over an hour, Tarrés displayed his mature side during the fourth stage to secure second despite perilous conditions.

Stage 4 featured a 32km liaison from the bivouac in Tissint to the start of the 261km special stage. Fast tracks and some off-road sections led into the infamous dunes of Erg Chegaga before another 93km liaison to Tazzarine. While the open terrain of Lake Iriki and Oued Draa made navigation tough enough, when added to the sandstorm, the day took an even more demanding turn.

Undeterred, Tarrés took his time, occasionally stopping during the worst of the storm, before getting the hammer down on his Ténéré 700 World Rally with the three-stage GYTR Kits fitted towards the end of the stage to secure second with a time of four hours, 11 minutes, and 41 seconds. In the process, he extended his advantage in the general classification to one hour, five minutes, and 54 seconds.

Wednesday’s fifth stage features continuously changing scenery, as the competitors start from the bivouac in Tazzarine before taking on the dunes of Erg Chebbi during a 261km timed special ahead of arriving at their destination in Merzouga.

Stage 4 Results

General Classification

Pol Tarrés – Stage 2nd/Overall 1st

Yamaha Ténéré Rally Team

“The conditions were extremely tricky for 200km of the stage, as there was a sandstorm. It made navigation nearly impossible, and visibility was almost zero. It meant I had to pull over at times and stop, so although I did not make any navigational mistakes, I lost a little bit of time but still managed to secure second on the stage. I wanted to push more, but safety has to come first in this situation. After the storm passed and I had refuelled, I covered the next 60km in seven or eight minutes, which showed how much speed we had, but with such a big advantage in the general classification, there was no point in taking risks. Although I did not win the stage, I extended my lead even more. Now, we need to stay focused. Tomorrow is a new day, and I will once again go on the attack.”

Marc Bourgeois

Yamaha Ténéré Rally Team – Team Manager

“Today was a new experience for Pol, riding through a sandstorm like this. He made a very wise decision to reduce his speed, make sure he didn’t make any navigational mistakes, and extend his overall lead. Pol is still learning, and he showed incredible maturity today. This is rally, and you have to be prepared for anything. We will continue to take it step by step and go again tomorrow.”