Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner return to action at iconic TT Circuit Assen WorkSBK

Aegerter and Gardner Ready for the Cathedral of Speed in Assen

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner return to action at the iconic TT Circuit Assen for the third round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship this weekend from 19-21 April.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders have fond memories at the Dutch circuit, having scored solid results in their rookie season in 2023. Now the duo are looking to improve their performance on their Yamaha R1 machines.

Last time out in Barcelona, Aegerter proved his speed with a fine qualifying performance, going on to score solid points in the feature races. The same can be said for Gardner, who had a solid Race 2 in Spain to finish seventh at the chequered flag and he’s aiming for more this weekend.

After the Friday practice sessions and Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (CEST) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Dominique Aegerter

“We’re finally back after one month, I cannot wait to be in Assen! I have fond memories in Netherlands from my WorldSSP years and from last season as well, we had some good races there. Overall I like the track and I’m confident we could have a good round. It’s good we’ll have some data from last year and I really hope to have a stable sunny weather throughout the weekend, but we should pay attention to the forecast as here everything could change quite quickly.”

Remy Gardner

“This track should be good for our bike, so I’m really looking forward to Assen. I like the circuit as well, we had a solid Race 2 last year there. Of course we should be careful to the weather, conditions could change quickly and we’ll need to react fast and be ready for every situation. I’m confident we could have a strong weekend in Netherlands, so I cannot wait to start and to see the team again.”