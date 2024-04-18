Foxboro at the thirteenth round of the AMA Supercross

Bloss Excelled Off the Line, Nichols Battled in Foxboro. After a week off the team and series headed to Foxboro, Mass for the thirteen round of the AMA Supercross. In the heat race, Benny Bloss got off to a great start and was fifth. Unfortunately some time after the first lap he came up short on a jump and knocked him out of the heat race. Colt Nichols in the heat race didn’t get the best start and was in twelve place with about four laps left in the race. He put a charge on to get up into transfer position with two laps to go and would gain one more spot to finish in eighth place in the heat to make it into the main. In the LCQ, Bloss had another good start and was in fourth heading into the second turn. He would quickly make his way to the lead and comfortable cruise to an LCQ victory and booked his spot in the main event. In the main Benny got off to third place start but fell back into seventh place. He got mixed up a bit in the whoops on the first lap and almost went over the berm. He remounted in fifteenth place but worked his way back up to finish in twelfth place. Colt Nichols struggled a bit with his starts and finding a flow in Foxboro. But he continued to ride hard when he didn’t have his best stuff and finished in thirteenth place against a stacked field of riders.