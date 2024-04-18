Foxboro at the thirteenth round of the AMA Supercross

Bloss Excelled Off the Line, Nichols Battled in Foxboro.
After a week off the team and series headed to Foxboro, Mass for the thirteen round of the AMA Supercross. In the heat race, Benny Bloss got off to a great start and was fifth. Unfortunately some time after the first lap he came up short on a jump and knocked him out of the heat race. Colt Nichols in the heat race didn’t get the best start and was in twelve place with about four laps left in the race. He put a charge on to get up into transfer position with two laps to go and would gain one more spot to finish in eighth place in the heat to make it into the main. In the LCQ, Bloss had another good start and was in fourth heading into the second turn. He would quickly make his way to the lead and comfortable cruise to an LCQ victory and booked his spot in the main event. In the main Benny got off to third place start but fell back into seventh place. He got mixed up a bit in the whoops on the first lap and almost went over the berm. He remounted in fifteenth place but worked his way back up to finish in twelfth place. Colt Nichols struggled a bit with his starts and finding a flow in Foxboro. But he continued to ride hard when he didn’t have his best stuff and finished in thirteenth place against a stacked field of riders.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 12th Place » 450 SX
Colt Nichols » 13th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“Moving in the right direction. We made some really big improvements during the week, especially with my starts. I want to give a huge shoutout to the team for all their hard work every single week. Ready to keep this rolling into Nashville.”
Factory 450 RX
“First time racing in Gillette Stadium last night and definitely not the overall result I wanted but I did some things better and made some gains throughout the day from first practice on and progress is progress as they say. Going to just keep plugging away and get some more comfort and be in the battle where I want. Thanks to the team for continuously trying to get me where I want to be, see everybody in Nashville.”
