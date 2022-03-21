Geerts Extends Podium Streak & MX2 Championship Lead in Argentina

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts continued his fine form at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina, claiming an emphatic race win and a second-place finish to celebrate the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship from the second step of the podium. As a result, the Belgian has extended his lead in the MX2 World Championship to 26-points over Tom Vialle.

After totally dominating the MXGP of Lombardia two weeks ago, the ‘93’ picked up right where he left off at the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina. The 21-year-old Belgian impressed with a flag-to-flag victory in the MX2 Qualifying Race to go Pole for the second time this season.

Using Pole Position to his advantage, Geerts powered his YZ250FM to a flying start in the opening race. The Belgian went bar-to-bar with Tom Vialle across the holeshot line but had to tuck in behind Vialle as the former World Champion edged the Yamaha star back to second position at turn-two.

Holding composure, Geerts tried some new lines over the laps that followed and eventually found his flow. Setting the fastest lap of the race on lap-4, the ‘93’ took another shot of confidence and launched an attack on Vialle with two laps remaining. Treating the thousands of cheering fans to a thrilling late-race charge, Geerts made a spectacular pass for the lead and held on for an emphatic race win – his third of the season and 23rd of his career.

In the final race of the weekend, Geerts got off to another great start and had moved into second position before the race was red flagged due to an incident at turn-two. Once the incident was cleared, the race was restarted, and Geerts could replicate his fast start once more. This time, the Belgian was sandwiched in second position between Simon Laengenfelder and Vialle at the exit of turn-one.

On the opening lap, Geerts pushed hard. He passed Laengenfelder for the lead on the approach to the finish line jump but soon relinquished it to Vialle on lap-3. From there, the ‘93’ kept the Frenchman in his sights but suffered from severe blisters on the palms of his hands that made it difficult to challenge the race and Grand Prix win. He still held on for second, to finish on the same points as the eventual Grand Prix winner, Vialle.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Agueda, Portugal, on April 2nd and 3rd.

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Grand Prix of Patagonia-Argentina, 47-points

MX2 Championship Leader, 137-points

“It was a good weekend for me. The first heat was really good, and I was happy to pass Tom in the last two laps. In the second moto, I wasn’t feeling great, but it did start coming back. I felt good, but I had really big blisters on my hands, so it was impossible to keep the pace. But, overall, I have to be happy, I get to keep the red plate and I am fit and healthy for the next round.”