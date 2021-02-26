Get ready for Team Suzuki Ecstar’s new 2021 team launch

February 26, 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 25.

Get ready for Team Suzuki Ecstar’s new 2021 team launch next week on Saturday March 6th at 12:00 pm at the Losail International Circuit.

The Livestream Presentation will unveil the latest GSX-RR livery on the racing machine, with Joan Mir and Alex Rins, and include MotoGP test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda.

The event will be live streamed on the team’s website www.suzuki-motogp.com and on YouTube and Facebook, as well as on Suzuki Racing’s channels and the official MotoGP website.

Time conversions:

04:00 am – NEW YORK
09:00 am – GMT time: LONDON, LISBON
10:00 am – CET time: ROME, PARIS, MADRID
12:00 pm – Local Time DOHA, QATAR
4:00 pm – JAKARTA
5:00 pm – KUALA LUMPUR
6:00 pm – TOKYO
8:00 pm – SYDNEY

