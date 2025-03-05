GET READY TO RACE THE 2025 JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES AS REGISTRATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

Junior e-Motocross series returns for 2025 and today, registrations have officially opened for youngsters who race a KTM SX-E 5 to secure one of the highly sought after 40 spots on the start line. With great success, since its inception in 2021, the five-round competition caters for young motocross riders aged between six and eight years-old, giving them the chance to race world championship level circuits, at selected events on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar.

Every year, the series attracts an exciting international line-up, making the Junior e-Motocross Series a huge success. Entries for the 2025 edition are now open and all 40 spots on the start gate are expected to fill quickly. The only requirements each competitor needs to be in with a chance of securing a place are to commit to at least three events on the series calendar and be aged 6–8-years-old with their age taken on January 1, 2025.

This year, the MXGP of France in Ernee will host the season opener, followed by a trip to Germany and Great Britain, before concluding at the MXGP of Czech Republic in an exciting double header event at the old-school Loket track.

Utilising a two-day format just like the FIM Motocross World Championship, riders on KTM SX-E 5 machinery will begin each event weekend with a timed practice session to decide the gate pick for the two races. Then when both motos are complete, the points are tallied up, with the top three riders climbing onto the MXGP podium to celebrate their achievements.

Every young competitor entered on the KTM SX-E 5 will receive a cool selection of KTM PowerWear range. With every item designed with the same winning intent as the KTM motocross models, the pit wear and accessories will ensure young riders dress with a professional appearance when they’re not on track.

Riaan Neveling – Manager KTM Brand Marketing: “The 2025 Junior e-Motocross Series is a testament to our resilience and forward-thinking spirit. Despite the challenges we’ve faced, seeing the new generation of racers on KTM machinery is a perfect example of how we focus on the future, riding full throttle ahead. This series not only showcases our commitment to e-mobility and innovation but also provides young riders with the incredible opportunity to race on world-class MXGP tracks alongside their heroes. We are excited to witness the talent and passion these young riders bring to the track, and we are confident that the 2025 series will be another resounding success”.

Calendar – 2025 Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 25 May – MXGP of France – Ernee

Round 2: 1 June – MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 22 June – MXGP of Great Britain – Matterley Basin

Round 4: 26 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 27 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket