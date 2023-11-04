GetzenRodeo Victory completes championship clean sweep in 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship season

To the delight of the huge crowd that lined the track throughout the two-day GetzenRodeo event, Lettenbichler made his intentions clear on Friday night by winning the head-to-head Red Bull Double Trouble prologue race. On Saturday, Mani continued his domination by topping the morning’s GetzenRace before going on to win the GetzenChamp finale.

Winning the GetzenChamp finale was no easy task for Letti, however. Showing supreme sportsmanship alongside closest rival Billy Bolt, the two riders helped each other to summit some of the toughest climbs during the grueling afternoon race, but it was Bolt who led for much of the multi-lap event. Coming into the final 20 minutes, Bolt made a small mistake which allowed Lettenbichler into the lead – a lead he extended all the way to the finish.

First to reach the checkered flag, Mani not only completed the perfect event, with wins in all three legs, but also achieved the perfect season, securing victories in all six, very different events. From the wet and demanding conditions of the opening round at Xross Hard Enduro Rally in Serbia to the iconic rock climbs of Red Bull Erzbergrodeo in Austria, Lettenbichler consistently demonstrated incredible speed and skill, securing back-to-back FIM Hard Enduro titles.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “That was such a hard race. We had to dig so deep out there to just keep going. Billy was riding really well and there were a few places where we had to help each other out. He made a small mistake and that’s all it took for me to finally get past him. After that I just focused and rode as smoothly as I could to the finish. It’s been such a mega event – the best of the season. The crowd here has been wild. All the way around the track today there wasn’t a part where you couldn’t hear them, the level of support was insane, and not just for me but for all the riders. It feels amazing to get six wins in a row and to finish my season here at home in Germany.”

FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart, although not present in Germany due to other commitments, placed third overall in the final FIM Hard Enduro World Championship standings. The Canadian showed impressive pace and style throughout the season, claiming podium results at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Red Bull Romaniacs, and his home race – Red Bull Outliers.

Results: Round 6 – 2023 GetzenRodeo

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 1:35:52.50

2. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:38:25.50 +2:33.00

3. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 1:36:34.89 +1 lap

4. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 1:41:38.94 +1 lap

5. Michael Walkner (AUT), GASGAS, 1:51:23.60 +1 lap

2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (After round 6)

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 130 points

2. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 99 pts

3. Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 73 pts

4. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 71 pts

5. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 70 pts