Gnarly and super-happy Austin Walton achieved pair of podiums across two different states

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton achieved a pair of podium results across two different series and multiple states this weekend, claiming second position at Round 3 of the National Hare & Hound Championship in Utah’s Cherry Creek National before racing to third at Round 4 of the National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) in 29 Palms, California.

National Hare & Hound Championship – Round 3

First up for Walton on Saturday was Round 3 of the National Hare & Hound Championship and, despite cool, blustery conditions in the region, the action was hot on track.

Walton charged to his third-consecutive podium of the year riding the Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 450 and sits second in the standings at the halfway point of the season. He completed lap one in third position and then ultimately took the checkered flag in P2.

"It was gnarly and I feel like the most challenging one yet for me," Walton reflected. "I was super-happy with how I rode and I had a blast on the first loop, but the second loop was more difficult for me. These guys don't let you cruise, so you've gotta keep it up, and I'm trying to learn as much as I can as we go. I keep putting on the speed every weekend and it keeps working out with these podium results. We'll keep making more improvements and having these races under my belt now is helping a lot."

Unfortunately for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Dalton Shirey, the defending series champion managed to lead lap one, but crashed out of the race. Any updates on his condition will be made available in the coming days.

Pro Class Results

1. Zane Roberts, BET

2. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Preston Campbell, HON

DNF. Dalton Shirey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing



National Grand Prix Championship – Round 4

Following his Hare & Hound podium, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Walton turned his attention to Round 4 of the NGPC series, where he was once again in fine form on his way to third position in the Pro Class.

Walton quickly adapted to the ultra-fast 29 Palms circuit and challenged for the lead during the race’s early stages, maintaining second until the final lap when he was bumped back to P3. His back-to-back podium scores now see him placed fourth in the standings.

"It's been an epic weekend, racing in two different states within two days!" explained Walton. "It was very, very physical, but I knew what I was capable of, and that showed today with another podium. We were able to put a good ride in today here in NGPC, which we were really happy about, after racing the Hare & Hound in Utah yesterday. Today was good, we keep pushing Dante [Oliveira] and the end result was good with another podium result."

Pro Class Results

1. Dante Oliveira, KTM

2. Cole Martinez, HON

3. Austin Walton, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

7. Mateo Oliveira, KTM 7. Mateo Oliveira, KTM



National Enduro Series – Round 2

The 2024 National Enduro Series also resumed in Forest Hill, Louisiana, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Trevor Bollinger raced to sixth position in the NE Pro1 Class.

Bollinger started the day strongly inside the top-five and was consistent from there on his Husqvarna Motorcycles FX 350, placing P6 in class and also seventh overall for the weekend.

"The day started off pretty good, I had some pretty competitive times there, but just made some little mistakes later on in the last two tests," Bollinger reflected. "All in all, I'm happy, we're healthy and the trails were a blast today. I'm looking forward to the next one!"

NE Pro1 Class Results

1. Josh Toth, GAS

2. Grant Baylor, KAW

3. Steward Baylor, KAW

4. Johnny Girroir, KTM

6. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Upcoming Offroad Races – April 2024

4/14: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 5

4/21: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 4

4/21: National Hare & Hound Championship – Round 4

4/28: Grand National Cross Country Series – Round 6

4/28: National Grand Prix Championship – Round 5

4/28: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 3