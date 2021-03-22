Gnarly Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship Arlington

After a couple of crashes at the first two rounds of the Arlington tripleheader, Stewart was looking for some redemption before the series went on break. He had a good qualifying in sixth and got off to a good start in his heat, finishing third. The Florida rider found himself inside the top 10 after the gate drop in the Main Event and worked his way up to sixth, where he ultimately finished.

Ferrandis was also looking to get back on track after his crash last Saturday. He and the team made some improvements, but the Frenchman was still not feeling 100% in the demanding track conditions. Ferrandis finished sixth in his heat and was 12th after the start of the Main Event. Undeterred, the two-time 250SX West Champion kept pushing, passing his teammate Plessinger on Lap 10, and then advanced to seventh as time started to run out.

Plessinger was looking to build on his back-to-back heat race wins in Texas, but unfortunately, he struggled to find his comfort zone for most of the day. He finished fourth in his heat race and was just outside of the top 10 in the main, in front of Ferrandis. Plessinger made his way to eighth but started to have some arm pump issues and ultimately had to settle for ninth after being passed by his teammate. The Ohio rider sits fifth in the standings, four points ahead of Stewart, with Ferrandis in eighth.

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 team gets a three-week break before heading to Georgia to kick off another Monster Energy AMA Supercross tripleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 10.