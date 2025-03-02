Grand Prix of Argentina opening round of MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Argentina Qualifying Race

• Positive debut for the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team riders in the qualifying race at the MXGP of Argentina

• Top 10 and first championship points with the Desmo450 MX for Jeremy Seewer (fourth) and Mattia Guadagnini (seventh)

The Grand Prix of Argentina, the opening round of the MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship, is taking place at the Cordoba circuit located on the outskirts of the city, the capital of Cordoba province. On the fast and spectacular hard pack, soft layered track, Jeremy Seewer achieved 15th at the end of the morning timed practice session, finishing behind Mattia Guadagnini, who claimed the 11th best lap time.

The Swiss rider managed to position himself in fifth place at the exit of the first corner at the start of the qualifying race, settling into an impressive pace from the early laps to secure his position. With five laps to go, Jeremy charged for fourth place and held it until the finish line to earn the first seven championship points for the Desmo450 MX. Mattia also delivered a top performance, starting in eighth place and moving up to seventh in the opening corners. The Italian maintained a strong race pace and finished in seventh position, earning four points.

Jeremy Seewer: “First day of the season done! We had no idea what to expect, as it’s the first race and everything is new: new track, new bike and new team, but what a race! We brought home P4 and P7 and it’s a very positive result. We’ve put in a lot of hard work all winter. We’re not exactly where we want to be yet, but it’s a good start. It’s just one day, and tomorrow is a new one, but it’s already behind us and gives us fresh motivation to keep working hard.”

Mattia Guadagnini :”I’m pretty happy with my race and felt there was some room for improvement, which makes it even better. With both of us starting up front and maintaining a solid race pace, it was important to begin on the right foot. I could’ve done more, but for the first race of the year, it’s fine as it is. Now, we’ll rest and get serious tomorrow.”