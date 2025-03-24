Grand Prix of Europe thriller as Lucas Coenen earns first MXGP podium result

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing came through the third round of the 2025 MXGP season with three podium finishes including a 1-2 in the MX2 class for Andrea Adamo and Simon Laengenfelder and Lucas Coenen securing his first top three result in the MXGP division. The action took place on another weather-hit weekend at the renowned hard-packed and rutty St Jean D’Angely circuit in western France.

3rd overall for Lucas Coenen with the KTM 450 SX-F after the premier class rookie grabs his first checkered flag of the campaign with victory in the Saturday Qualification Heat

Former world champion Andrea Adamo takes his first MX2 win of the season with the KTM 250 SX-F and a grandstand finale fight in the second moto at St Jean

Simon Laengenfelder goes 1-3 on the day for his first moto success of the term (and Red Bull KTM scoop both moto wins) and his second trophy from the three GPs this year

A second moto holeshot for Sacha Coenen but a crash keeps the exciting Belgian down in 7th overall as MXGP now travels into the sand of Riola Sardo for the Grand Prix of Sardinia on 5-6 April

The FIM World Championship transitioned from Spain to France for round three but could not escape the rainy weather with an overcast and showery St Jean D’Angely circuit providing a slick, bumpy and rutty hard-pack surface. Despite the grey climate, the fans packed the opposing hillside and cheered on the gates of the MXGP and MX2 classes for the first of two events based in France this season.

Lucas Coenen set an early marker in the weekend. The Belgian took the lead on the opening lap of the Saturday Qualification race and ran to victory for his first 10 points and MXGP Pole Position. Coenen started brightly again on Sunday where the weather was still unstable and the track was technical and demanding; rewarding riders who could nail the launch from the gate. Lucas rode to a decent 3rd place in the first moto for his highest Sunday race ranking yet and then he worked diligently from the top five in the second race to again take 3rd.

In MX2, the first moto went fantastically for the team and for Austrian machinery with Simon Laengenfelder claiming his first checkered flag of 2025 ahead of Andrea Adamo, followed by Liam Everts and the third Red Bull KTM racer, Sacha Coenen – the Belgian feeling sore after a fall while leading the Qualification race on Saturday – coming home in 4th. The track was drier and tackier but still heavily rutted for moto two. This did not slow the potential of Adamo who charged to P1 after enjoying a close duel with Thibault Benistant that went right to the line. The Italian celebrated his first view from the top of the rostrum since the summer of 2023. Laengenfelder made sure of his second podium of the championship with P3 and placed two Red Bull KTMs 1-2 in the overall standings. Coenen had the holeshot but a crash coming down the hill for the first time meant he had to pick-up and work his way back to 14th for 7th at the end of the day.

The Racestore KTM Factory Rookies team, a key component of the KTM MXGP Academy structure, were able to toast a strong first podium in the EMX125 championship. Teenager Hungarian Aron Katona was 3rd overall for his maiden trophy after winning the second moto with the KTM 125 SX. He placed ahead of Italian teammate Nicolo Alvisi in 4th.

MXGP will take a break for a week and then move back to southern Europe for the journey to Sardinia. The deep and rough sand of Riola Sardo will provide a different technical test on the first weekend of April.

Lucas Coenen, 3rd and 3rd for 3rd overall in MXGP: “What can I say? Speechless! That’s the first podium out the way. We had some difficult times lately but we’ve finally kicked off: 3-3 for 3. I wanted to make another pass in the second moto but it started raining and I just said “stay there and get the first podium. We now have two weeks off to rest and we’ll see what we can do in Sardinia. Thanks to the team and my physio, they worked so hard with me these last few weeks. I cannot thank them enough. We’re now looking forward to building confidence and see where we end up.”

Andrea Adamo, 2nd and 1st for 1st overall in MX2: “Amazing! It’s been a long time. I don’t know how many days or months. I’m happy to be back and to feel that fire and be competitive. That last lap was insane. It was not easy at all with these ruts because you can miss the corners. I’m really happy and I want to keep this momentum.” : “Amazing! It’s been a long time. I don’t know how many days or months. I’m happy to be back and to feel that fire and be competitive. That last lap was insane. It was not easy at all with these ruts because you can miss the corners. I’m really happy and I want to keep this momentum.”

Simon Laengenfelder, 1st and 3rd for 2nd overall in MX2: “In the second race I struggled a bit at the beginning to find all the good ruts, it was not that easy, but the riding was not too bad. It was very satisfying to win the first moto and to be on the podium again. I really like the track in Sardinia, so I’m looking forward to it already.”

Sacha Coenen, 4th and 14th for 7th overall in MX2: “Not such a good weekend. I had a good flow in the quali moto but then had that crash coming down the hill. I felt fast in the first moto but just couldn’t pass. 4th was not so bad. I did the hard part in the second moto and had the holeshot but I don’t know what happened on the first downhill. I went over the bars and it was difficult to come back. Everybody was very fast. I did the best I could and we took some points.”

Results MXGP Europe 2025

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 1-1

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 2-2

3. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 3-3

4. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Ducati, 4-7

5. Pauls Jonass (LAT), Kawasaki, 6-6

Standings MXGP 2025 after 3 of 20 rounds

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 167

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 138

3. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 121

4. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 107

5. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 107

Results MX2 Europe 2025

1. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-1

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-3

3. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 5-2

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna, 3-5

5. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 6-4

7. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4-14

Standings MX2 2025 after 3 of 20 rounds

1. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 135 points

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 132

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 130

4. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 124

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 111

6. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 101