GYTR GRT Yamaha Builds Race Pace on Opening Day at Donington

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team kicked off Round 7 of the 2025 WorldSBK season at Donington Park, Great Britain, with Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner focusing on race pace in the opening day to be tenth and 15th on combined times.

Free Practice 1 got underway at 10:20 local time, with Gardner working on race setup in the 45-minute session, comparing tyre options for the race weekend, to be 14th at the chequered flag with a time of 1’27.433. Meanwhile, an early crash denied Aegerter valuable track time, but he was still able to produce useful laps to finish 20th on a 1’28.262.

In the much hotter afternoon Free Practice 2, the GYTR GRT Yamaha maintained their focus on long-run performance rather than chasing lap times. Still, Aegerter made a great improvement to end the day inside the top ten (1’26.928), with his teammate Gardner not too far on lap time (1’27.066) to cross the line 15th.

FULL FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

Dominique Aegerter: P10 (1’26.986)

“It was a decent day overall, especially in the afternoon. Unfortunately in the Free Practice 1 a small crash denied us valuable track time, but thankfully we were able to rejoin and produce useful laps in the morning. Then, we were able to make a good improvement in the Free Practice 2 and we’re not far from the front places, we’re quite close to the top positions. We need to keep working, but that’s a good beginning, I’m confident we’ll be able to make more steps forward in the right direction and fight for the front tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner: P15 (1’27.066)

“Not an easy day, but we got to take the positives. In both morning and afternoon sessions we mainly focused on race distance, evaluating the tyres we have for the races. We’ll check the data and then make a choice for tomorrow and Sunday, it’ll be important to make good races. Position is not amazing, but lap times are so close and the margin from the top is not high at all, so we need to keep working to find more pace, but I’m confident we could do it and enjoy the weekend ahead of us.”