GYTR GRT Yamaha Eager to Shine at Home Round in Cremona

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter will return to action at the Cremona Circuit, Italy, for Round 4 of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend.

After a strong performance at Assen, where Gardner secured a podium finish in Race 2, the team heads to Italy for its first home round of the season. For this special event, GYTR GRT Yamaha will welcome a new partner, Terra&Vita, who will join the Italian crew for the Italian Round.

Last year in Cremona, Gardner enjoyed solid weekend, collecting valuable points and showing good pace. This year will mark Aegerter’s first time racing at the Cremona Circuit, as he missed the round last year due to injury. However, the Swiss rider did ride in the pre-event test in May last year so has some circuit knowledge.

Once again, the team will be joined by the Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team following a successful debut at the iconic TT Circuit Assen, where Sara Sánchez secured two podium finishes.

The schedule for the weekend includes Friday’s free practice sessions and Superpole qualifying. Race 1 will take place on Saturday at 14:00 local time (CEST), followed by Race 2 at the same time on Sunday after the Superpole Race at 11:00.

Remy Gardner

“We’re aiming to continue improving and build on the strong podium result we achieved in Assen. Last year in Cremona, we had a decent weekend, although not exceptional. I’m hoping we can improve our performance and maintain consistency. I have good memories of the Italian track, having set the fastest lap during the test session in 2024. There’s a good chance we’ll be competitive again and fighting for the top positions, which is our goal.”

Dominique Aegerter

“I’m really looking forward to racing here. Unfortunately, I couldn’t participate in the round last year due to my injury. However, we had a test session in May, and I’m excited to race on this narrow track with its small corners and hard braking points. I’m eager to enjoy the weekend and continue improving our performance. We’ve had some strong rounds, and I’m confident we’ll be ready for this one.”