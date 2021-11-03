HARLEY-DAVIDSON PARTNERS WITH UNITED WAY WORLDWIDE CHARITY CAMPAIGN

MILWAUKEE (Nov. 1, 2021) – From toy drives to charity rides, Harley-Davidson motorcycle riders have a strong history with giving back to their communities. In honor of this commitment to community during the holiday season, Harley-Davidson Foundation is partnering with United Way Worldwide to help put every person on a path towards financial empowerment. For each holiday tradition shared on personal social media using the #MyHarleyTradition, Harley-Davidson Foundation will donate $10 USD to United Way Worldwide, for up to $50,000 USD in total worldwide donations.

United Way Worldwide is on a global mission to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the health, education, and financial stability of people around the world. The solutions they create through these partnerships are designed to be long-term, sustainable programs that have a lasting effect on the community.

#MyHarleyTradition Program Details:

From November 1 to December 31, every holiday tradition shared on personal social media using the #MyHarleyTradition will be included in the charity campaign. For more information visit: www.Harley-Davidson.com/traditions.

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. With global reach and local impact, we’re making life better for 48 million people annually. United Way is the world’s largest privately funded nonprofit, working in 95% of U.S. communities and 40 countries and territories. That’s why we’re the mission of choice for 2.5 million volunteers, 7.7 million donors and 45,000 corporate partners. In the wake, we’re helping people stay in their homes, stock their pantries, and protect their lives and livelihoods. And we’re working to build resilient, equitable communities. Learn more at UnitedWay.org. Follow us: @United Way and #LiveUnited.