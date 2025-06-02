Hat-trick Aprilia Tuareg Racing makes history 2025 Hellas Rally Raid

|JACOPO CERUTTI TAKES A TWIN-CYLINDER BIKE TO THE TOP STEP OF THE OVERALL PODIUM. A HAT-TRICK IN THE M5 CLASS WITH CERUTTI, MENICHINI AND MONTANARI
|Jacopo Cerutti and the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Hellas Rally Raid, claiming not only victory in the M5 class but also the overall win. An extraordinary result for the team, which sealed its dominance with a hat-trick in the M5 class, thanks to Marco Menichini and Francesco Montanari finishing second and third respectively.
After seven stages, one of which was cancelled due to bad weather, Jacopo Cerutti dominated the competition, securing victory for the second consecutive year. He won his class in every stage, demonstrating an exceptional feeling with the Tuareg Rally and establishing himself as the undisputed leader of the Greek rally. Cerutti claimed first place in the M5 class and also won the overall classification.
Marco Menichini also demonstrated impressive speed and consistency, finishing second in the M5 class and third overall, with five class podium finishes to his name.
Francesco Montanari completed the M5 class hat-trick by securing third place in the class and fifth place overall. With five class podium finishes, he confirmed his strong potential and excellent feeling with the Aprilia Tuareg Rally.
The final outcome for the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team at the conclusion of the Hellas Rally Raid is extremely positive: for the second consecutive year, the Tuareg Rally has proven to be a winning bike, delivering high performance and great reliability in all conditions. The dominance in Greece, with three riders occupying the top three positions in the M5 class, confirms the competitiveness of the twin-cylinder bike from Noale and the outstanding work of Team Guareschi.
