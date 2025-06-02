Hat-trick Aprilia Tuareg Racing makes history 2025 Hellas Rally Raid

Jacopo Cerutti and the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team delivered a historic performance at the 2025 Hellas Rally Raid, claiming not only victory in the M5 class but also the overall win. An extraordinary result for the team, which sealed its dominance with a hat-trick in the M5 class, thanks to Marco Menichini and Francesco Montanari finishing second and third respectively. After seven stages, one of which was cancelled due to bad weather, Jacopo Cerutti dominated the competition, securing victory for the second consecutive year. He won his class in every stage, demonstrating an exceptional feeling with the Tuareg Rally and establishing himself as the undisputed leader of the Greek rally. Cerutti claimed first place in the M5 class and also won the overall classification. Marco Menichini also demonstrated impressive speed and consistency, finishing second in the M5 class and third overall, with five class podium finishes to his name. Francesco Montanari completed the M5 class hat-trick by securing third place in the class and fifth place overall. With five class podium finishes, he confirmed his strong potential and excellent feeling with the Aprilia Tuareg Rally. The final outcome for the Aprilia Tuareg Racing Team at the conclusion of the Hellas Rally Raid is extremely positive: for the second consecutive year, the Tuareg Rally has proven to be a winning bike, delivering high performance and great reliability in all conditions. The dominance in Greece, with three riders occupying the top three positions in the M5 class, confirms the competitiveness of the twin-cylinder bike from Noale and the outstanding work of Team Guareschi. JACOPO CERUTTI

“It was seven fantastic days of racing. It’s always a tough challenge, but I really liked how it was organised this year. It’s a pity the unstable weather spoiled some of the stages a bit. In the end, we finished first, third, and fifth overall, all three in the top class positions, so I’m very happy and satisfied. I want to thank the team: we did a great job and had fun. Now we’re heading back to Italy to keep preparing for the Motorally”. MARCO MENICHINI

“It has been a wonderful and challenging week. The weather didn’t help: it was really cold on some stages, and there was fog on the mountain tops. Despite these difficulties, I managed to keep a good pace and, with consistency, we secured a nice third place overall and second in class. I’m very happy and I would like to thank the team for their excellent work. Now we’ll prepare for the Italian Championship”. FRANCESCO MONTANARI

“It was a great week and we had a lot of fun. Apart from a minor issue on the first day, everything went smoothly and I really enjoyed it. I navigated well, made few mistakes, and tried to fight all week doing my best. I’m happy with the result since we finished first, second, and third in class. The whole team worked very well, and the Tuareg Rally bikes proved to be really high-performing, thanks to Guareschi and the entire team’s effort”.