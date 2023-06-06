Hat trick for Pirelli on celebratory WorldSBK weekend

The weekend that has just come to an end in Misano was a special one for Pirelli. In fact, the Italian tyre manufacturer celebrated its 20 years as World Superbike Championship Sole Tyre Supplier along with riders from the past and present who have written indelible pages of this history. On the track, the undisputed protagonists were once again Álvaro Bautista and Ducati, taking pole position, setting the new track record, and winning all three races in Misano. For the tyres, stealing the show was the new SCQ development solution which, after contributing to the new track record set by Bautista on Saturday, was used successfully today by practically all the riders in the Superpole Race. In WorldSSP, Stefano Manzi on Yamaha interrupted Nicolò Bulega’s magical moment, snatching the umpteenth win from him on the last lap of Race 2, whereas in WorldSSP300, Bruno Ieraci (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) did a dynamite double. A celebratory weekend for our 20 years in WorldSBK “For us at Pirelli, Misano was a truly special weekend because we celebrated our 20 years as World Superbike Championship Sole Tyre Supplier with the world champions who have written the history of these two decades and with staff and representatives from the manufacturers, the teams, Dorna, and FIM. Celebrating a milestone like this which is unparalleled on the international motorsport scene along with so many friends was wonderful and emotional. The action on the track also brought us satisfaction. The new SCQ development solution was very popular with the riders who used it both in qualifying and for the 10 laps of the Superpole Race and that was precisely the goal we had set for ourselves. Congratulations to Bautista and Ducati, but also to all the other riders for the great races they provided for the many fans who were unable to resist the call of Superbike, livening up the Misano circuit over these three days of racing and celebration for Pirelli!”

The red flag that came out during the eighth lap due to an accident involving Lecuona and Petrucci brought the Superpole Race to an end two laps early. Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was declared champion as the rider in the lead on the last sector completed before the red flag came out. Behind him were Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) and the other factory Ducati, ridden by Michael Ruben Rinaldi. Tyre choice for this race was just about unanimous in terms of the rear : practically all the riders, with the sole exceptions of Bautista and Ruiu who used the SCX, opted for the new SCQ development solution (C0004 specification) . At the front, most of the riders went with the standard SC1, although there were those who opted for the softer tyre, the SC0 development solution.

Compared with Race 1, held yesterday, today in Race 2, the rear SCX-A (B0800 specification) solution was also chosen by the factory Yamaha riders, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli, who had preferred the standard SCX yesterday. At the front, the standard SC1 remained the most used option. In any case, Axel Bassani (Motocorsa Racing) finished on the third step of the podium using the new SC0 development front tyre. Bautista took the hat trick with Race 2, finishing ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Axel Bassani, the best private team rider. In Race 2, held in sunny conditions and 38°C asphalt temperature, the riders confirmed their tyre choices from Race 1, with all on the standard SCX rear solution and the vast majority on the standard SC1 front tyre. Six riders chose the front SC1 tyre in the larger 125/70 size.

Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) won the race, overtaking Race 1 winner Nicolò Bulega (Aruba Racing WorldSSP Team) on the final lap, forcing him to settle for second, although he still holds the lead in the overall standings. Completing the rostrum was Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse). This is the first win of the year for the Yamaha rider from Rimini, his second in WorldSSP and eleventh podium, whereas for team Ten Kate Racing Yamaha this is the 100th WorldSSP victory.