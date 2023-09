High-Flying SuperMini World All-Stars Announced for SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Chicagoland

ELLENTON, Fla. // MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (September 14, 2023) – As preparations near completion at Joliet, Illinois’ Chicagoland Speedway for the second round of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, the SuperMotocross (SMX) League have finalized the 22-racer field that will comprise the SuperMini World All-Stars. This international contingent of the fastest minicycle racers on the planet, ranging from ages 12 to 16, will take to the track on Saturday, September 16, for a memorable halftime showcase in between the 450SMX and 250SMX motos.

This hand-picked group of SuperMini racers is the result of a collaborative effort amongst the team managers from the factory-backed amateur race programs operated by the sport’s competing manufacturers. Together, this group selected the best of the best from a SuperMini division brimming with talent, featuring motorcycles ranging from 79cc’s to 112cc’s for 2-strokes and 75cc’s to 150cc’s for 4-strokes, ridden by some of the most talented and daring young athletes in all of amateur motocross.

“The minicycle class boasts arguably the deepest pool of talent in any division of amateur motocross, which can be attributed to a large age range where athletes are beginning to truly harness their skill level aboard motorcycles that are more than capable of tackling most any obstacle,” said Tim Cotter, Director of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. “That sets the stage for what we believe will be a spectacular competition amongst the most gifted SuperMini racers. The nature of the track design at Chicagoland Speedway will allow for the incredible performance of these athletes and their motorcycles to really shine. It’s truly anyone’s guess as to who will ultimately emerge victorious.”