High Point Raceway “The Country Club of Motocross” Recap

The fourth round of the Pro Motocross season was at High Point Raceway, affectionately called “The Country Club of Motocross”. The track conditions started off great, but soon deteriorated as a thunderstorm dropped rain at the start of the last moto, with lightning coming later in the race and ultimately shortening the day by a few laps. For Beta rider Bryson Gardner, he had the best result of his season. With his consistent riding in the first moto and strong effort in the second moto, he broke into the top twenty with a 19th place finish overall on the day. Factory Rider, Benny Bloss, suffered a few crashes in the first moto, which cost him track position. Then in the second moto, he went down in the first corner, causing damage to his bike, which ended his day prematurely. Next up for the team is the SMX playoffs in September.
“Well, not much to say about this weekend other than just disappointing. I crashed a couple of times in the first moto and just rode absolutely terrible. Second moto I fell in the first corner, causing damage to the bike and unfortunately ending my race. I really enjoyed getting to do a few outdoor races, obviously not stoked on the results, but it was still a fun experience. That’s it until SMX for us, I’d like to say a major thanks to the Beta Race Team for all their hard work and support. Time to relax for a couple of weeks and get back to it.”
Factory 450 RX
“I had a blast these last three rounds. High Point was crazy. Things got interesting in the last moto with the rain moving in and the lightning, but I’m proud of how I rode. Thanks to the team for the hard work, the bike felt amazing!”
