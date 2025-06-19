High Point Raceway “The Country Club of Motocross” Recap

Round 4 – High Point National Recap The fourth round of the Pro Motocross season was at High Point Raceway, affectionately called “The Country Club of Motocross”. The track conditions started off great, but soon deteriorated as a thunderstorm dropped rain at the start of the last moto, with lightning coming later in the race and ultimately shortening the day by a few laps. For Beta rider Bryson Gardner, he had the best result of his season. With his consistent riding in the first moto and strong effort in the second moto, he broke into the top twenty with a 19th place finish overall on the day. Factory Rider, Benny Bloss, suffered a few crashes in the first moto, which cost him track position. Then in the second moto, he went down in the first corner, causing damage to his bike, which ended his day prematurely. Next up for the team is the SMX playoffs in September.