Husqvarna Mobility announces new Escape the Ordinary Roadshow

Husqvarna Mobility welcomes everyone to break free from the everyday with the new Escape the Ordinary Roadshow – a series of 10 exclusive events for curious riders to experience the latest Svartpilen 801 and Vitpilen 801 machines on the open road. For 2025, the roadshow visits five European countries – Austria, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain – beginning in September and concluding in November.

The Escape the Ordinary Roadshow invites people to discover the dynamic rideability of the Svartpilen 801 and the Vitpilen 801. For riders looking to upgrade their current machine, or switch over to the Husqvarna brand, each event offers the perfect opportunity to escape the routine and experience both motorcycles in vibrant urban and relaxed suburban settings. Characterised by their minimalist design, rich personality, and exceptional performance, both models challenge convention and embody a new kind of freedom on two wheels.

Each stop of the Escape the Ordinary Roadshow will be held in carefully selected towns and cities across Europe. These locations have been chosen to ensure an authentic and engaging riding experience, with all test rides starting on the outskirts of urban areas to highlight the agility of each machine. Once beyond the city limits, the journey continues along open, flowing roads where the Svartpilen 801 and Vitpilen 801 come into their own.

The Escape the Ordinary Roadshow makes an exciting start with two events over the weekend of September 5-6 – one in Austria and one in Germany – with further stops in iconic cities including Paris, Rome, and Milan, before concluding in Cordoba, Spain, in November.

Calendar – Escape the Ordinary Roadshow

Austria (Kalte Kuchl) – September 5-6

Germany (Leonberg) – September 5-6

Germany (Grafenhausen) – September 19 and 21

France (Toulouse) – September 13

France (Paris) – September 20

Italy (Rome) – September 27-28

France (Montpellier) – October 4

Italy (Milan) – October 9-16

Spain (Barcelona) – October 30-31

Spain (Córdoba) – November 7-8