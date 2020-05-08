Husqvarna Motorcycles to Start Motorcycle Test Rides Again

With the implementation of a new online booking system to husqvarna-motorcycles.com, the brand invites you to book your test ride on selected street and dual sport motorcycles and start riding again.

Book a test rideis integrated to the website’s main navigation and the online booking just takes a few minutes to complete. It is the ideal way to link riders interested in experiencing and learning more about Vitpilen, Svartpilen, 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto machines with a local dealer.

Select one of our latest machines and prepare yourself to take on any terrain you choose.