Incredible milestone for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team

Triumph for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team: Alvaro Bautista is Superbike World Champion!

It is a historical day for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team: Alvaro Bautista is the new World Superbike Champion. An outstanding season for the Spanish rider, who claimed 14 wins in 33 races, securing podium for 29 times.

At the end of Race-2 of the Pirelli Indonesian Round Bautista crossed the chequered flag in second position; the solid advantage built up in the previous 34 races made it possible to start the celebrations.

A remarkable milestone for Alvaro who writes today a new page of motorbike history: after John Kocinski and Max Biaggi, the rider from Talavera is the third to celebrate the World Championship title both in MotoGP (2006, 125cc class) and in WorldSBK paddock.

It is a dream coming true for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team, representing since 2015 Borgo Panigale in the premier class of production bikes.

A collaboration between Aruba and Ducati that over the years has evolved into a strong business relationship, not only in Superbike.

Moreover, Bautista claims the title when Aruba and Ducati have already extended the contract until 2024, which will mark the 10th year of the partnership.

An all-time record for Ducati and its 15th rider title: from the first laurel won by Raymond Roche in 1990 with the Ducati 851, to Carlos Checa success on board of Ducati 1098R in the 2011 season.

After eleven years of waiting, Alvaro Bautista and his Ducati Panigale V4 of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team bring back Borgo Panigale on the top step of the WorldSBK podium.

Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“It is not easy to describe the satisfaction of this result. I am happy for Alvaro, for the team, and for all the guys who work for Aruba and for Ducati, both on track and at Borgo Panigale. It is thanks to their commitment that today we can celebrate this extraordinary milestone and for me, it is a privilege to be their representative. We achieved the result we set in 2015 and I am glad we hit this target beating a very high-level competition: Johnny, who dominated for 6 years, and Toprak, the reigning Champion who also during this weekend proved his level. Now it is not the time to lower our guard though, because our next goal is to win the manufacturer title, as the collaboration between Aruba and Ducati goes beyond the business partnership. We share values, expectations, research, innovation, and many more key factors that lead to results year after year. We go to Australia with enthusiasm and with the ambition of conquering the “team” title too, to close an amazing season in the best way”.

Claudio Domenicali (CEO Ducati)

“Today Ducati is on top of the world in Superbike too, with an incredible title won by Alvaro Bautista. Together with the MotoGP title, this triumph marks a historical result and the peak of an unforgettable and magical season, that will last forever in the story of our company and in the heart of all the Ducatisti. It never happened before to win both titles in the same year, MotoGP and SBK. It is the fitting reward for the maximum effort we put in both championships, underlying Ducati’s sporting vocation. We have been in this championship since its first edition in 1988 and year after year we have become established as the winning team in this category.

Consistency in results, the innovative footprint of our partner Aruba.it. Alvaro’s high determination and maturity, an extraordinary technological the potential of Panigale V4R: thanks to all these ingredients we have been able to hit the target of our15th Championship and to bring back to Borgo

Panigale the rider title. Those results also add value to the sharing of knowledge that goes to the

races world to product development, in order to provide the highest technology and offer the best emotions to our fan, passionates, and customer too.

Thanks to Alvaro and to everyone who contributed to achieving this memorable result, starting from Stefano Cecconi, Aruba CEO and Aruba.it Racing-Ducati Team Principal, who has worked side by side with us with a huge passion for 8 years. (mettere fan o passionate è brutto secondo me in inglese ma vedi tu). Thanks also to Gigi and Paolo, Serafino and Daniele. Thanks to all the girls and the boys of Ducati Corse and Ducati R&D, who are always ready to implement in the production everything that is needed for the races, as in the case of the brand new Panigale V4R, that will be the baseline for the SBK 2023 bike”.

Alvaro Bautista

“Here we are. I am very happy. After two difficult years, many people had put their trust in me: Stefano, Serafino, Claudio, Gigi, Paolo. I had a second chance of trying again after 2019. I have tried to be the best possible rider. I have worked hard. And I think I have won against rivals like Toprak and Johnny, who set the bar high with incredible performances during the season. Now it is time to celebrate. It is time to recognize what we have achieved. I want to thank Aruba.it and Ducati, and all my team. Thank you.”

Michael Rinaldi

“This is a day to remember. An incredible milestone for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team, for Alvaro, for Ducati. I am proud to be part of this adventure that started years ago with a success conquered together. First, I want to congratulate Alvaro, who held a fantastic season. But I have to thank Stefano, Claudio, Gigi, Serafino, Paolo, the whole Aruba team, and the team working at Borgo Panigale. They are the ones who work every day to provide our riders with a competitive bike and incredible support. They are part of this victory”.