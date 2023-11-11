INDIAN MOTORCYCLE SPECIAL OFFERS – HOLIDAY SALES EVENT

November 11, 2023

Honoring Heroes

$200 in accessories and apparel, an additional 1-year Limited Warranty, and 1-year IMR Elite Status (includes free shipping) with the purchase of a new, unregistered 2023 or 2024 Indian Motorcycle.

 

Valid for all active, reserve, National Guard, and retired military personnel plus active and retired police and firefighter personnel, including volunteer and Border Patrol. Available until November 30, 2023.

Indian Motorcycle Referral Program

Get $250 credit towards parts, clothing, and accessories when you refer a friend or family member to Indian Motorcycle. Send them a referral email with a special code and you will both receive a $250 credit after they purchase a new Indian Motorcycle. 1 referral redemption per owner. The person referred will spend $250 in-store. The owner that referred will get an email with the $250 credit via a promotional code in 3-4 weeks after their friend purchased the new motorcycle.

