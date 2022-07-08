17000 motorcyclists is what happens when you combine BMW Motorrad Days 2022 and 2022 Pure&Crafted Festival events together on the same weekend. Add an usual mix of hand-crafted music, motorbike culture and new-heritage lifestyle and you get worldwide attention. Blend streetbike stunt shows along with trial and FMX shows, wall-of-death, motorbike Customizing, motor racing enthusiasts meeting WorldSBK racers, no-license training sessions, Kids Area, numerous exhibitors, Live Music Stage and party atmosphere and the question was… WHERE WHERE YOU?

This week’s Inspiration Friday #206: 2022 Pure & Crafted Festival wrap-up has everything you need and/or ever wanted to know about this amazing festival and event, all from Total Motorcycle. As each week for 4 years we bring you inspiring events, stories, news and so much more to our readers. I hope you enjoy reading them each and every week. If you missed one or a few hundred Inspiration Friday’s, catch up today right HERE.

Also check out the newest 2023 BMW motorcycle models on Total Motorcycle as well, we feature the VERY BEST 2023 motorcycle model guides, each guide hand-crafted from media/press only information from the USA, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank BMW and Pure & Crafted Festival as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: 2022 Pure & Crafted Festival! Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

Around 17,000 people visit BMW Motorrad in Berlin.

BMW Motorrad Days and Pure&Crafted Festival attract fans from all over the world to the German capital.

Berlin. The 20th edition of the BMW Motorrad Days on 2 and 3 July 2022 was a resounding success. The world’s largest BMW Motorrad meet-up was immediately preceded by the Pure&Crafted Festival (1 July). During the whole weekend around 17,000 visitors from all over the world were attracted, creating a unique atmosphere at.

Fans both with and without motorbikes came not only from Germany and neighbouring countries, but from over 40 nations in total. While visitors from Italy and the United Kingdom were well represented as is traditionally the case, the first ever BMW Motorrad Days to be held in Berlin also attracted a number of guests from the Berlin-Brandenburg Region, Poland, Argentina and a few fans even from South Korea, Columbia and South Africa among others

The Pure&Crafted Festival kicked off a great motorbike weekend on Friday (1 July). Initiated by BMW Motorrad, the festival took place for the second time in the Sommergarten at Messe Berlin, delivering the usual mix of hand-crafted music, motorbike culture and new-heritage lifestyle. Acoustic highlights were provided by the band Nothing But Thieves, the rockers of Altin Gün and London’s The Vaccines.

The extensive programme of events of the BMW Motorrad Days on Saturday and Sunday (2 and 3 July) left nothing to be desired. A number of streetbike stunt shows along with trial and FMX shows were integral features, as were the wall-of-death riders at the original Motodrom – the world’s longest-standing wall of death show. Customising fans were well catered for with converted motorbikes in the Wheels Area, while motor racing enthusiasts were thrilled to see the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK riders as well as members of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team.

In addition, the entire product range was available for tours of the charming surroundings of Berlin and Brandenburg. First-time attempts at motorcycling without a licence were likewise on offer, as were Enduro taster training sessions. Meanwhile, tours of the

BMW Motorrad production plant were a unique highlight for many visitors: it was the first time BMW Motorrad Days guests were able to gain an insight into international motorbike production. In addition to the entire BMW Motorrad product portfolio, there were stands run by over 100 exhibitors at the extensive trade fair and exhibition area. The Kids Area had lots to offer youngsters: numerous exciting games and a specially set up Kids Bike Course ensured enthusiasm among the motorcyclists of tomorrow.

New to the programme was the General Store familiar from Pure&Crafted featuring numerous other exhibitors from the lifestyle sector as well as “The House of Machines” bar with the Marshall Live Music Stage. Speaking of music: the headliners The Darkness created a party atmosphere, while Nestor, Gen and the Degenerates and Gallus really got visitors going.

The BMW Motorrad Days have long been considered a traditional event and occupy a permanent place in every biker’s calendar. The event took place for the very first time in Seefeld, Austria in 2001, after which it was held 18 times in succession in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

The 20th BMW Motorrad Days on 2 & 3 July in Berlin.

World’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting to be held in the German capital for the first time.

Munich/Berlin. The 20th edition of the BMW Motorrad Days will take place on 2 & 3 July 2022 at the exhibition grounds in Berlin. Directly after the Pure&Crafted Festival (1 July), the world’s largest BMW Motorrad meeting will attract the international fan community to the German capital for the first time.

“We believe Berlin is the perfect place for the BMW Motorrad Days. As an international city offering a rich cultural experience, a wide range of excursions in the surrounding area and a unique lifestyle, the capital of Germany has everything it takes to make the BMW Motorrad Days even more diverse and attractive,” says Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad. The heart of international BMW motorcycle production has been beating in Berlin for 53 years at the Berlin plant. And almost every BMW motorcycle has Berlin air in its tyres.

In addition to new products, spectacular stunts, test ride opportunities and ride-aways, there will also be a great deal more in store for visitors. Motorcycle fans from all over the world have already noted the event in their calendars as a must-attend event. Visitors from distant countries such as the USA, Japan or Australia, sports, touring and enduro riders, customizing freaks or motorsports enthusiasts will all find their personal highlight at the BMW Motorrad Days. Be it during the day in the extensive grounds between old and new motorbikes or in the evening with live music.

The Streetbike Stunt Show, the Trial Show and the FMX Show push the limits of riding physics. The great tradition of steep wall riders, on the other hand, is revived in the Original Motodrom, the oldest still travelling steep wall in the world. Here, Donald Ganslmeier and his team thunder over the wooden boards on historical motorcycles in breathtaking style. Motorcycle customizing fans are fully catered for in the Wheels Area.

In addition to the large number of test rides on offer featuring the entire product range, you can of course also discover the charming surroundings of Berlin and Brandenburg by motorcycle. Visitors can explore the countryside by taking part in test ride specials and guided enduro tours with local guides. Aspiring motorcyclists who have no driving licence yet can try themselves out on a BMW motorcycle. Enduro taster training sessions will also be available.

Another highlight are the plant tours at the BMW Motorrad plant, which now offer insights into international motorcycle manufacturing for the first time as part of the BMW Motorrad Days.

The extensive trade show and exhibition area reflects the full diversity of BMW Motorrad. In addition to the entire BMW Motorrad product portfolio, visitors can also expect one or two surprises. Around 50 exhibitors will be on site to advise potential customers and to present new ideas and innovative BMW Motorrad related accessories.

Young guests are excellently catered for as well: In the Kids Area there are lots of exciting games and a specially designed Kids Bike Course – an exciting and action-packed weekend is guaranteed.

A new item on the programme is the General Store known from the Pure&Crafted Festival with numerous other exhibitors from the lifestyle sector as well as “The House of Machines” bar featuring the Marshall Live Music Stage.

Everyone dreaming of faraway lands can watch one of the travelogues in the cinema, while motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to seeing the stars of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team.

The BMW Motorrad Days have long been considered a traditional event and have a permanent place in every biker’s calendar. In 2001, the event was held for the first time in Seefeld, Austria, followed by 18 editions in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In 2020 and 2021, the event was not held due to the global corona pandemic. The

“BMW Motorrad Days goes Berlin” decision was taken with the aim of breaking new ground in brand development for the future and developing new concepts so as to give the BMW Motorrad Days a powerful fresh stimulus. At the same time, Berlin is an ideal platform for modern urban mobility concepts on two wheels as well.

The Pure&Crafted Festival will take place immediately before the BMW Motorrad Days on 1 July. The festival, which was launched in Berlin in 2015 and initiated by BMW Motorrad, will be held for the second time in the Summer Garden at the Berlin exhibition grounds, and of course BMW Motorrad is the title sponsor again this year. Fans can experience the special mix of live music, motorbike culture and new heritage lifestyle.

BMW Motorrad presents the Pure&Crafted Festival in Berlin.

Munich/Berlin. Motorbikes on the steep wall, air guitar in front of the wall of speakers – the most beautiful goosebump moments come together at Pure&Crafted. The festival, which was launched in Berlin in 2015 and initiated by BMW Motorrad, will be held for the second time this year in the Sommergarten at Messe Berlin, and BMW Motorrad is of course the title sponsor again. On 1 July 2022, fans can experience the special mix of handmade music, motorcycle culture and new-heritage lifestyle in the usual manner.

Already confirmed: Pixies, Nothing But Thieves, Altin Gün& The Vaccines

With the new edition of the Pure&Crafted festival, the audience will be sent on an emotional rollercoaster ride by indie heroes Pixies as headliners. In business since 1986, the Pixies have not only influenced many indie greats, but are still a guarantee for a power-packed live performance. The highlight of every show is surely their most famous song “Where Is My Mind”. In the run-up, the band Nothing But Thieves around frontman Conor Mason will be on stage, too. The rockers Altin Gün as well as The Vaccines from London will give a preview of the exciting diversity in which the musical independent world will gather. We will be announcing more live gems in the coming weeks.

Breathtaking custom bikes in the Wheels Area

Guitar music, custom motorbikes and traditionally made clothing are facets of a world that has become increasingly attractive for many years. A “do it yourself” culture propagates a return to traditional values: handmade, genuine and indestructible – pure and crafted. In the custom scene, motorbikes are refined into unmistakable one-offs. The stars of this scene will exhibit their latest gems at Pure&Crafted – and will be there themselves, for example the makers behind Kingston Customs, Renard Speedshop or WalzWerk.

Strolling in the General Store – Adrenalin Kick at the Motodrom

The 50s splendour of the Sommergarten provides the right ambience for fashion and accessories that combine material authenticity and coolness to create a timeless look. Exhibitors such as Bad & Bold, SA1NT or Blundstone join forces in the common heritage spirit to form the General Store. The ultimate thrill is provided by the motorbike acrobats around Donald Ganslmeier, who laugh at gravity on the steep face of their Motodrom. With their show, they are an integral part of the festival. When you say motorbike, you mean adrenaline!

Varied programme – one after the other

The Pure&Crafted Festival has found its new home in the Sommergarten of Messe Berlin. The funnel-shaped area is as much a place of longing as it is an adventure course. Between the main stage, the custom exhibitor area and the General Store, the cinema, food trucks and small music stages provide a close-knit network of attractions. And if that’s not enough, the Pure&Crafted is immediately followed by the BMW Motorrad Days. At this traditional event on 2 & 3 July, you can dive deep into the world of BMW Motorrad enthusiasts – and continue to enjoy elements of Pure&Crafted. General Store, Wheels Area and the Motodrom will remain open during BMW Motorrad Days.