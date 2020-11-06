Grab a martini, shaken, not stirred as Total Motorcycle brings you another blockbuster Inspiration Friday: Speed Danger Adrenaline & Femmes Fatales! No Netflix subscription required. Mr. Nogues is “Back in Black” with a vengeance in a new episode inspired by spy movie. While not staring Daniel Craig or Sean Connery, Mr. Nogues has all the excitement of a James Bond movie with “No Time to Die”! Speed Danger Adrenaline & Femmes Fatales shaken with dream landscapes, luxury cars, fast motorcycles and a zest of humor. And yes, Thibaut is wearing a black tie on a black MV Agusta.

While we at Total Motorcycle can’t tell you how to become a world famous movie star, international spy or how to date femme fatales, we can inspire you to dare, date and live dangerously* (*If you are going to live dangerously please wear a full face helmet!).

If you are interested in taking on a James Bond career, may we suggest checking out 2021 Motorcycle Model guides to choose your spy ride?

Each week Total Motorcycle brings you these wonderfully unique Inspiration stories to get you to discover, dream and ride.

MV AGUSTA EXTREME RIDING IS BACK WITH “MR NOGUES II” – Inspiration Friday: Speed Danger Adrenaline & Femmes Fatales!

“Pursuit of Happiness” is ready to take the web by storm. Again.

After the first heart-stopping video, “Back in Black, Mr Nogues”, went viral with over 5 million views, French stunt champion Thibaut Nogues is back with a vengeance in a new episode inspired by spy movies. “Pursuit of Happiness – Mr Nogues II”, directed by Mathieu Echeverri, was shot on the scenic, devilish hairpin bends of the French Riviera. In addition to MV Agusta’s iconic bikes, the 3-minute video has all the ingredients of a classic Bond movie: speed, danger, adrenaline, dream landscapes, luxury cars and femmes fatales, with a zest of humour. And yes, Thibaut is wearing a black tie!

Riding his specially prepared F3 800 at unimaginable speeds on the roads (closed for the occasion) that climb high up in the Alpes Maritimes, Thibaut Nogues puts on an impressive show that will thrill web audiences around the world. This time the mysterious Mr Nogues is being tailgated by a wicked Superveloce which puts his extraordinary skills to the test in a spectacular chase scene.

Nogues, when not shooting hair raising films in glam locations, is the front man and star rider of MV Agusta’s Freestyle Division, led by former racing ace Virginio Ferrari. Since 2019, the team took part in dozens of motorcycling events around Europe, ranging from MotoGP and SuperBike rounds to fairs and exhibitions. The social media reach of Thibaut Nogues and MV Agusta’s Freestyle Division is impressive, with millions of contacts every month and hundreds of thousands of views within a few days of the publication of every new video, with peaks of several millions. A formidable tool to engage new generation audiences around the world, and possibly the best way to “pursue happiness”!

MV AGUSTA FREESTYLE DIVISION’S EXTREME RIDING – Inspiration Friday: Speed Danger Adrenaline & Femmes Fatales!

French stunt champion Thibaut Nogues thrills European crowds and engages new generation of MV Agusta customers worldwide through live shows and social media

What can be more thrilling and exciting than riding an MV Agusta? Stunt-riding an MV Agusta. With a series of heart-stopping live shows in motorcycle exhibitions and fairs around Europe, Thibaut Nogues, the French stunt rider from the Côte d’Azur, is transforming a legendary, established brand into a true Love Brand for the new generations of riding enthusiasts. Thibaut, the eclectic frontman of the recently created MV Agusta Freestyle Division, is also very active on social media, with hair-raising, adrenaline-packed videos.

With an impressive reach in over 55 countries worldwide, hundreds of thousands of views for each new video within days and 1.5 million web contacts on a monthly basis, Thibaut Nogues and MV Agusta’s Freestyle Division team elevated the brand to the status of web influencer, appealing to a new audience of millennials and Z generation riders. In 2019, the team participated in over 20 events, ranging from MotoGP and Superbike rounds, to the opening of new showrooms, to Stunt & Drift competitions, to fairs and exhibitions.

With Thibaut in the role of star performer, MV Agusta’s Freestyle Division is led by Virginio Ferrari, a former rider with extensive experience in managing racing teams, seconded by Lorenzo Gandino, Emanuele Grassi and Marco Anfesi, all highly specialised engineers and mechanics with an impressive track record in the racing industry.

For his shows, Thibaut Nogues rides the specially developed Freestyle Division Edition Brutale 800 RR and F3 800 sporting an elegant black, grey and red livery. The bikes’ special components include a steel protective crash cage, nylon crash inserts, a unique “non-slip” stand up wheelie seat, a RAW SC-Project titanium exhaust, machined wheels, a reinforced rear swing arm developed and constructed in CRC, a hand crafted oversize aluminium radiator, different final ratio and chain guards. Additional components include a dedicated ECU map, full Öhlins suspension as well as an STM clutch for drifting performance. The final touches include front fork triple-clamps with a different offset, a rear brake lever on the handlebar, additional rear brake calipers and a special rear brake pedal. Completing the modifications are the CNC machined passenger pegs.

Thibaut Nogues commented: “I’ve been a Freestyle rider for 10 years, and I worked hard at developing and expressing an individual, classy riding style. I think it made a difference. Being a Freestyle rider for MV Agusta gives me the opportunity to fully realise this aspiration. It’s like a dream. For me, MV bikes are the most beautiful bikes in world. An MV bike is like no other bike, you need to feel it, it’s like a dance partner. I’m so proud to ride MV Agusta bikes and super excited about the future with the Freestyle Division.”

Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented “I’d like to congratulate Thibaut for being such an incredibly talented and spectacular stunt rider. His shows and his great communication skills have contributed to raising the awareness of our brand among younger riders worldwide, but this is also a fantastic team effort: I am impressed by the Division’s performance and I am thrilled by its success in winning over a new generation of customers. This goes exactly in the direction of MV Agusta’s new strategy, which also aims at engaging new customers and reaching out to younger audiences. I look forward to discovering the new shows and the new hair-raising stunts Thibaut and the team have in store for us.”

Total Motorcycle would like to thank MV Agusta Motorcycle for inspiring us to bring you this week's Inspiration Friday: Speed Danger Adrenaline & Femmes Fatales!! story to you.