Inspiration Friday: That’s the Pits @WorldSBK!

Analysis of tires used in Tuesday’s test by sole tire supplier Pirelli, in conjunction with the FIM, determined that it may not be safe for riders to complete full race distance on Phillip Island’s “super grippy” and abrasive new surface. Therefore, it has been decided that a maximum of 11 laps can be completed on any one rear tire.

In response to this, event organizers have reduced the distance of the weekend’s two feature WorldSBK races from 22 to 20 laps, with a mandatory pit stop between lap nine and 11 to change tires to complete the race.

This adds a new dimension to teams’ planning and strategy from the very first practice session, as focus switches from how to be as clever as possible over 22 consecutive laps, to how to be as fast as possible over two 9-11 lap sprints.

In WorldSBK, riders only have one bike in the garage so pit stops are a busy but coordinated affair to change both the front and rear tire, in a similar fashion to that seen in Endurance racing.

The most common reason for a pit stop is normally a sudden change of weather, meaning often many bikes will come into the pits at the same time. Similarly, in this weekend’s tire and wheel change scenario, the riders will only have a three-lap window in which to briefly stop. Given the level of activity in pit lane, the differences between top and private teams and in the interest of overall safety, the rules state there is a minimum pit intervention time. This calculated time takes into consideration however long it takes a rider to get from one end of pit lane to the other on the pit speed limiter at 60kph, plus 30 seconds for a pit stop.

At Phillip Island for example, riders are given a 63-second pit intervention time. This is the minimum amount of time it must take from them entering pit lane, to leaving pitlane – a 549.2m distance, taking 33 seconds at 60kph. If the race machine transponder crosses the pit exit line any sooner than 63 seconds, then a rider is handed a penalty (five seconds for every second under the pit intervention time) – any later, then a rider is losing time in the race.