Italy Must Not Lower Guard with 2nd Breakout Says MV Agusta

MV AGUSTA CONTINUES ITS SUPPORT TO VARESE HOSPITAL AND LAVENO CARE HOME

donating essential PPE, in collaboration with Swiss medical equipment supplier eXor

Varese, May 26, 2020 – MV Agusta is announcing the collaboration with medical equipment supplier eXor Holding SA to help provide Varese Circolo hospital, through local charity Fondazione Circolo della Bontà, and Menotti Bassani care home in Laveno with essential PPE. Now that the most stringent restrictions are being lifted and people are starting to slowly return to their normal activities, it is crucial that every precaution is taken to avoid new outbreaks of the disease. Personal Protective Equipment, such as the coveralls that will be jointly donated by MV Agusta and eXor, is a key element of prevention in medical environments.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. said: “The most critical phase is now behind, but we must not lower our guard. Through the emergency we have been constantly on the lookout to identify new opportunities of support as they emerged. The focus is now on prevention, and protective equipment is paramount. I would like to thank eXor, who decided to join us in helping protect health workers in hospitals and care homes. Their support will increase the overall impact of the donation and benefit the entire community.”

Paolo Balossi, President eXor Holding SA, commented: “It was an honour for us to join MV Agusta in supporting the local Varese community in this emergency. The two companies, although very different, have a common passion for work and share the same respect for others. As suppliers of medical equipment with considerable experience in the field, we have been able to quickly obtain the most suitable and effective PPE for donation. These suits will protect both patients and healthcare professionals, who have worked tirelessly since the start of the pandemic and who deserve all our gratitude and support for their commitment and dedication.”