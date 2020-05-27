Win a Motorcycle Ride w/ Jason Momoa + Any 2020 Harley Motorcycle & H-D Gear

And Now, a Word From Our Lawyers:

• Prize: Motorcycle Ride w/ Jason Momoa + Harley Bike & Gear

• Start Date: May 26, 2020

• Final Date and Time to Enter: June 23, 2020 at 11:59pm ET

• Prize includes two (2) different Prize experiences: Prize Experience #1 (Ride) – One (1) winner will have the opportunity to join Jason Momoa for a motorcycle ride (“Ride”) in California, with a duration of ride to be between 2 and 3 hours and will be based on weather and schedule of Donor; Winner to be provided one (1) Harley-Davidson® owned motorcycle (“COV Bike”) and one (1) set of Harley-Davidson® riding gear, including one (1) riding jacket, one (1) motorcycle helmet, and one (1) set of motorcycle gloves (“COV Gear”), for use during the Ride only, and available at the Ride winner’s discretion if the Ride winner does not have his/her own motorcycle or riding gear; COV Bike and the COV Gear are available for use by the Ride winner at no charge to the Ride winner on the day of the Ride at a Harley-Davidson dealership near the start of the Ride or as otherwise mutually determined by Sponsor and Donor. Winner as a condition of his/her use of the COV Bike and/or COV Gear shall be required to review and fully execute all of Harley-Davidson’s® standard Company-Owned Vehicle User Agreement documents and be bound by the terms thereof, prior to use of the COV Bike and/or COV Gear. Winner must be fully licensed with proper insurance in order to participate in Ride; Winner will be the only person allowed to ride on the motorcycle provided for the Ride; At no time during Ride will winner be allowed to ride on same motorcycle as Jason Momoa; Type of motorcycle provided to winner to use during Ride and exact location of Ride to be determined by Donor; Prize Experience #2 (Motorcycle and Merchandise) – One (1) winner will receive one (1) leather jacket, one (1) t-shirt, one (1) motorcycle helmet, and one (1) set of motorcycle gloves; One (1) winner will receive one (1) 2020 Harley-Davidson® motorcycle of the winner’s choice (base models only; subject to availability; all add-ons, upgrades and/or parts & accessories not included; excludes CVO and Trike models; additional restrictions apply) with an MSRP not exceeding $28,299.

• Additional Conditions of Eligibility and Prize Award: Potential winner must be 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and must be in possession of and provide to Sponsor (or its designee) in a time period as determined solely by Sponsor (or its designee) evidence of insurance and a colored copy (front/back) of his/her driver’s license which is M1 endorsed at the time of potential winner notification (proving they are in possession of a valid license to operate a motorcycle), or prize will be forfeited without any alternate prize or compensation and awarded to an alternate winner; Winner is responsible for license, registration and title fees, and insurance costs; Motorcycle will be delivered to a Harley-Davidson® retail location nearest winner’s residence as selected by Donor; Winner must accept delivery of prize in the manner as solely specified by Donor; Winner is solely responsible for accepting and transporting the Prize from the dealer’s location; Winner responsible for the cost of any vehicle options as agreed to between winner and Harley-Davidson® retail location at which vehicle will be delivered; Winner must take delivery within the timeline as provided by Sponsor from the time of notification of availability or prize will be forfeited without any alternate prize or compensation; Winner may not substitute, exchange, or apply the motorcycle’s value towards a higher cost or alternate vehicle, except at Donor’s sole discretion, and winner will be solely responsible for any upgrade costs or additional added options at time of delivery; Donor reserves the right to award an alternate year model motorcycle or alternate motorcycle model, if the designated model is not available at the time of prize award; Winner will be required to complete additional Harley-Davidson® agreements, including a standard Harley-Davidson® transfer agreement, and must show proof of active medical insurance as part of the prize qualification process; See Official Rules for more details.

• Donor: Jason Momoa & Harley Davidson

• Each participant must submit an entry on his/her own behalf. Any entry submitted on behalf of another individual or using another person’s name, email address, or providing any false information, will be disqualified and ineligible to claim any prize. Any attempt by any participant to obtain more than the stated number of entries allowed by using same, multiple/different emails, identities, or any other methods void that participant’s entries and that participant may be disqualified.

• Delivery Timing: Prize delivery time will be mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so. In the event a decision on the date, time and location is unable to be mutually determined, Sponsor shall have final determination of date, time and location for Prize award.

• Taxes and Fees: All taxes and fees are the responsibility of the winner, including any transportation and lodging (if applicable) costs required for travel between his/her city of residence and the Prize experience location.

• Items and experiences are donated to the All In Challenge Foundation and, as such, are subject to availability from donors.

• Potential winners and guests, if applicable, will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, liability waiver, and/or media release and may be required to successfully complete a background check. See Official Rules for more details.

• Meet and greet portion of this Prize is subject to availability. In the case of unavailability, the remainder of the Prize will be awarded without the meet and greet portion.

• The maximum number of entries allowed for this Game will be based on the most entries earned by a single participant through donation, but no participant shall exceed a maximum of 200 entries for this game. If more than 200 entries are purchased through donations for this Game by a Participant, the remaining dollar amount by that participant will be strictly donation.

• Limit one (1) Prize per individual, household, street address, and/or e-mail address during any twelve (12) month period across all All IN Challenge Games.

• No purchase necessary. Purchase or donation will not improve chances of winning. Enter without supporting our charity partners here. See Official Rules for more information about how to enter for free, how Prize will be awarded, and other important terms.

• All In Challenge Foundation is the sponsor of this Game. See Official Rules for details. This Game is not sponsored, endorsed, or affiliated in any way with any other entities listed above. Approximate Retail Value: $30,099

• Sponsor reserves the right to provide additional prize details during the eligibility period