Big improvements for Honda at 12 Hours of Estoril France

With scorching temperatures at the circuit of Estoril, Honda’s endurance specialists Josh Hook, Mike Di Meglio, and Yuki Takahashi claimed the fourth fastest time (1:39.309) aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, following a two-part qualifying across Thursday and Friday.

During Thursday’s sessions, the lap times of the Fireblade were not what the team expected, but F.C.C. TSR Honda France push hard and did a great job to turn around the bike during night practice, and the Honda squad improved their times, obtaining a good result for tomorrow’s starting grid.

Honda’s Superstock contenders National Motos, will start from 13th position tomorrow (1:41.233). The team’s feeling is very positive although the qualifying results are not the desired ones, but Guillaume Antiga, Stéphane Égea and Enzo Boulom are very confident of achieving another podium during the 12-hour race.

Privateers RAC 41 Chromeburner will start the race from 16th place (1:41.531), happy with the set-up of the Fireblade, the team are convinced of a good finish with the bike showing good race pace.

The 12 Hours of Estoril gets underway at 9.00 am local time (10.00 am CEST) on Saturday 17th July.