It’s pole and a “hot” Race 1 win for Razgatlioğlu at Donington

|With unusually high track temperatures for the British circuit, the BMW rider made the most of the soft rears to take pole and win Race 1. Success for Manzi in WorldSSP
|
· Race1 at Donington Park was won by Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW). The Turkish rider, who started from pole position, relied on the combination of medium SC1 front and supersoft SCX rear tyres to take the victory with more than 6 and a half seconds ahead of Nicolò Bulega (Ducati), who finished second. The latter, like his brand mate Danilo Petrucci who came third, instead adopted the soft SC0 at the rear.
· Almost all the riders on the grid chose the medium SC1 for the front, with the only two exceptions being Garret Gerloff (Kawasaki) and Iker Lecuona (Honda). For the rear, the majority relied on the supersoft SCX, preferred by 17 out of 24 riders compared to the soft SC0.
· WorldSSP Race1 was won from pole position by Stefano Manzi (Yamaha). Behind him, Tom Booth-Amos (Triumph), second, and Lucas Mahias (Yamaha), third. All the riders in this category started with medium SC1 compound tyres at the front and supersoft SCX at the rear.
· Asphalt temperatures were significantly higher than in 2024, averaging around 20 °C more. The pyrometer at the start of both WorldSSP and WorldSBK races showed 50 °C.
Standard specifications both valid for Donington’s hot asphalt