JULIEN BEAUMER TO SIT OUT UPCOMING SPRING CREEK AND WASHOUGAL NATIONALS

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Julien Beaumer will sit out the next two rounds of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, aiming to regain 100 percent fitness with a goal of returning for Round 9 at Ironman Raceway in mid-August.

Beaumer has been experiencing ongoing effects from his heavy crash during the second 250MX moto at High Point last month, with both the 19-year-old and the team collectively making the decision to miss the upcoming Spring Creek and Washougal Nationals.

With an additional two-week break in the series scheduled following Washougal, it’s anticipated that Beaumer will benefit from that extended time on the sidelines before completing the final three rounds of the outdoors at Ironman Raceway, Unadilla, and Budds Creek onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

After finishing inside the top-five at the opening two rounds of the Pro Motocross season, Beaumer has faced adversity in the following races. After qualifying P5 at RedBud on Saturday, he recorded 16-13 moto finishes for 16th overall and is currently ranked 13th in the championship standings.

Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “The last few weeks we noticed Julien just seemed to be off his game and, after digging a bit deeper into his issues and in consultation with a doctor, it seems he is likely having lingering effects from his crash at Round 4 of the series. As our riders’ health and safety is always our number one priority, we are taking the doctor’s advice and decided that at this point in time Julien will sit out both the Millville and Washougal rounds.”