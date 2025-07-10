JULIEN BEAUMER TO SIT OUT UPCOMING SPRING CREEK AND WASHOUGAL NATIONALS

With an additional two-week break in the series scheduled following Washougal, it’s anticipated that Beaumer will benefit from that extended time on the sidelines before completing the final three rounds of the outdoors at Ironman Raceway, Unadilla, and Budds Creek onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.
After finishing inside the top-five at the opening two rounds of the Pro Motocross season, Beaumer has faced adversity in the following races. After qualifying P5 at RedBud on Saturday, he recorded 16-13 moto finishes for 16th overall and is currently ranked 13th in the championship standings.
Ian Harrison, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “The last few weeks we noticed Julien just seemed to be off his game and, after digging a bit deeper into his issues and in consultation with a doctor, it seems he is likely having lingering effects from his crash at Round 4 of the series. As our riders’ health and safety is always our number one priority, we are taking the doctor’s advice and decided that at this point in time Julien will sit out both the Millville and Washougal rounds.”