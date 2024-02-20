With the full support of KTM, the Junior e-Motocross Series returns for 2024 and today, registration has officially opened for youngsters who race a KTM SX-E 5 to secure one of 40 spots on the start line. Proving to be incredibly popular since its inception in 2021, the five-round, e-motorsport competition caters for young motocross riders between six and eight years old and takes place alongside selected events on the MXGP World Championship calendar.

Continuing to utilize a one-day format for each round in 2024, riders on KTM SX-E 5 or equivalent machinery will begin each event with a timed qualifying session to decide the gate pick for two races. Then, when both motos are complete, the points are tallied up with the top three riders climbing onto the MXGP podium to celebrate their achievements.

The MXGP of France on May 19 hosts the season-opener with the remaining four events taking place during the summer. A variety of classic circuits feature on the calendar and each race will take place in front of thousands of fans in attendance, and thousands more watching on mxgp-tv.com at home.

By attracting a truly international line-up every year, the Junior e-Motocross Series can only be described as a huge success. Entries for the 2024 edition are now open and all 40 spots on the start gate are expected to be filled quickly. The only requirements each competitor needs to be in with a chance of securing a place are to commit to at least three rounds and be aged 6–8-years-old with their age taken on January 1, 2024.

Every young rider who competes on a state-of-the-art KTM SX-E 5 will receive a cool selection of clothing from the KTM PowerWear range. With every item designed with the same winning intent as the KTM motocross models, the pit wear and accessories will ensure young riders dress with a professional appearance when they’re not on track.

For more information on the 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series and to register for a place on the start gate, please visit – www.junioremotocross.com

Riann Neveling – Head of KTM Global Marketing: “This year marks the fourth edition of the Junior e-Motocross Series and each one so far has been incredibly successful. The feedback we receive regarding this series is always very positive and I have no doubt that this will continue in 2024. We know that the format works and this will continue this year, but of course, the most exciting part for every young rider is the opportunity to race on a real MXGP track on the same day as their racing heroes. This series allows KTM to show its commitment to e-mobility research and development, and with many of the riders in last year’s series choosing to compete on the KTM SX-E 5, it shows that our bike is competitive. We’re a few months away from round one and I’m sure the 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series will be another huge success.”

Calendar – 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 19 May – MXGP of France – St. Jean d-Angely

Round 2: 2 June – MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 20 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 4: 21 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 25 August – MXGP of Switzerland – Frauenfeld