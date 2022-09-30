KTM 2022 Offroad Relationship Announcement

Robert Jonas, Ron Hinson, and Roger De Coster

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Hinson Clutch Components have renewed their highly successful technical partnership for a further two seasons, extending the 15-year relationship through until the close of the 2024 season. The new agreement ensures that the team’s MXGP, Rally, Offroad, and AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross riders will continue to benefit from the proven performance and reliability of Hinson’s superior product range for the next two years.
KTM and Hinson have together enjoyed a long and prosperous partnership over the last 15 years. With multiple off-road titles secured at the highest levels of racing across all disciplines in which Red Bull KTM Factory Racing competes. The most recent successes came in September 2022, where Josep Garcia raced to the overall individual victory at the prestigious ISDE, followed by Tom Vialle lifting the MX2 World Championship trophy the very next day. The two separate titles clearly underline the competitive performance of Hinson products and the capabilities of KTM’s EXC-F and SX-F machinery.

The future of the extended partnership between KTM and Hinson looks incredibly promising for 2023 and beyond. The new year will see the return of Jeffrey Herlings in MXGP, an all-new rider line-up in MX2, and across Rally, Offroad, and AMA Supercross and Motocross, a highly capable group of racers will compete in the toughest racing conditions, relying on Hinson in their pursuit of securing further championship silverware.

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad: “I’m really pleased that the successful partnership KTM has with Hinson Clutch Components has been extended for a further two years. We have achieved so much together in all of the offroad disciplines that Red Bull KTM Factory Racing compete in, and we very recently secured another world title with Tom Vialle becoming MX2 World Champion for the second time earlier this month. It’s technical partners like Hinson that ensure KTM racers around the world can continue to fight for championship titles and on behalf of KTM, we’re really looking forward to an exciting future.”

Ron Hinson, Hinson Clutch Components Director of Sales & Marketing: “The relationship between Hinson Clutch Components and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing remains incredibly strong, and it’s been super successful since the partnership began. KTM puts their full trust into Hinson products as they compete for championship titles around the globe and their feedback is invaluable to us. Heading into what will be our 16th and 17th years working together, I have no doubt that we can expect even more wins and championships with the athletes the team has assembled for the upcoming seasons.”

