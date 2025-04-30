KUSTOM & CLASSIC: Cars Debuts at 39th Biker Fest

As part of the Biker Fest in Lignano Sabbiadoro (May 15–18), the first edition of a brand-new car meet will take place, open to all vehicles manufactured up to 1999

Biker Fest International in Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD) is not just about two wheels: this iconic event has always had a strong connection with the world of cars. That bond will be renewed this year with the 30th anniversary of the US Car Reunion (Italy’s largest American car meet, hosted at the festival since 1995) and the debut of an exciting new “event within the event” dedicated to classic and vintage cars.

KUSTOM & CLASSIC is the latest addition to the Biker Fest experience, a massive gathering open to all pre-1999 vehicles. From true vintage models to 1980s icons and even the increasingly popular “youngtimers” (the future classics that defined the 1990s), this meet celebrates the analog charm of vehicles that contrast sharply with today’s tech-heavy automotive landscape. KUSTOM & CLASSIC welcomes all makes and models, from fully original or restored cars to custom builds with unique technical or aesthetic upgrades—supercars included.

The meet is organized by Kustom World magazine in collaboration with Lowered Garage, a car club from Gorizia known across the petrolhead community for hit events like ‘RacenLow’ and ‘German VS JDM’. These gatherings have attracted over 500 cars and thousands of visitors from across northern Italy, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, and Croatia.

KUSTOM & CLASSIC will take place in the Market Area of Lignano Sabbiadoro starting at 10 AM on Saturday, May 17, though Lowered Garage and technical sponsors will already be on-site from Friday with booths and show cars. Entry is completely free for both car owners and spectators.

Biker Fest International awaits you in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Udine – May 15–18.

Start your engines!

