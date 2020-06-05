LE MANS 24-HOURS EWC TO RACE WITHOUT SPECTATORS

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 4.

The third round of the 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship, the Le Mans 24 Hours in France, will be held behind closed doors at the end of August because of the global health crisis, which has led to restrictions being imposed on public gatherings in France and on travel to and from some countries.

The 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos will take place without spectators present on August 29-30th on the Bugatti circuit at Le Mans – home to the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (SERT) and its riders Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and new team member Zavier Simeon – in order to comply with French government measures and safeguard the health of riders, fans and all those involved in the FIM EWC due to the ongoing crisis.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), race organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest and Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM EWC, have decided to hold the event and released their decision today.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest:

“An unprecedented situation means exceptional measures. The 43rd 24H Motos will take place behind closed doors, but it will go ahead. That’s the most important thing. Especially for our teams, partners, the FIM EWC and for motorcycle racing in general. It will be strange to hold a race with no fans trackside but we will do our very best to bring all the action and excitement to them, wherever they are.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events:

“This was a tough decision for the ACO and we are backing it. An event behind closed doors is totally contrary to the sharing and sense of community that are the inherent values of motorcycle endurance racing but ensuring the world championship’s continuity is the absolute priority in the current health situation to protect teams. As promoter and producer of footage, we at Eurosport Events will redouble our efforts to transport fans to the heart of the action at 24 Heures Motos with our TV programmes and digital content, giving special consideration to all those who were looking forward to getting together at Le Mans.”

Jorge Viegas, FIM President:

“I would simply like to thank the ACO for allowing us to be able to live this legendary event, even behind closed doors. We salute the incredible effort provided by this great club and also by our promoter Eurosport Events which I am sure will produce even more spectacular images.”

