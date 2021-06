Team Suzuki Press Office – June 13.

As dawn rises on the Circuit Bugatti at the Endurance World Championship opening round at Le Mans in France, Yoshimura SERT Motul hold a four-lap lead as the race enters its final quarter.

Through the night, the order between the GSX-R1000R-mounted team of Sylvain Guintoli, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon, second-placed FCC TSR Honda and third-placed Webike SRC Kawasaki has remained the same between hours 13-17.